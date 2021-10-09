Don’t discount your heritage. I am proud of mine, I hope you have knowledge and recognition of yours.
My mother went to her reward in 1992, my dad in 2007. I have written of both of them from time to time. I remember so many things they taught me. My Dad was 89 and had told me of many experiences in his life.
I wanted to video and record some of them but he wouldn’t allow it. I did write some of them down while he talked about them. I think young people should interview their older relatives. You would get a sense of what life was like for them long ago, but also what characteristics you might have inherited from them.
I loved Dad’s horse-shoeing stories. One horse jumped up on the barn partition with his front feet dangling over the other side. Because this horse was hard to get shoes onto his feet, my Dad left him in that position and put the shoes on from there.
Dad tells of driving his teacher’s car in the snow when he was only about 12 or 13. He apparently had an adventurous spirit and wasn’t afraid to do most anything. He wouldn’t take any bad acting from animals or people though.
He was definitely a leader rather than a follower.
Here are a few events he told me in his late years. “When I was little there were no cars around. Farmers got Model Ts in the ‘20s when Denny (brother) was born. Those Model Ts like I took my driver’s test in (a 1927) you had to crank. It was a sedan, no lights came on until you had it running. My dad bought a milk truck. That was his first vehicle. It had solid rubber tires.
“The Model T first had 3 1/2-inch tires. Then they put 6-inch balloon tires on with tread about four inches. That car had two seats in back and front. You had to back up a hill because the gas tank was in the back of the car and the carburetor in the front. There was no gas pump.
“Airplanes were new in my childhood. I remember the first ones flying over. When an airplane went over, everyone ran out of the house to see it.
“My first year in school I was so little sometimes the snow was up to my chin and I had to walk in a path made by my older brother and sister, Russell & Miriam.
“Jerry (son) had a motorcycle and left it sit in front of the chantey below the house. It was going to rain, so I went to put it away. I had never ridden one before, but I used all kinds of motor vehicles, so figured I’d know how to do it.
“I started it up, put it in gear and started to give it the throttle. It left from under me, down the bank and into the corn field. I could see from the rustling of the corn stalks where it landed. When I walked to it, I found the muffler.
“I figured I couldn’t get it back up the bank. So I got a rope and the car. I had your mother drive the car while I held the cycle on its wheels. I took it up to the garage, slipped the muffler back on and left it there. When Jerry came home, he got on the cycle. The muffler fell off and he said, ‘Who’s been messing with my motorcycle?’
“One time Jerry came to a neighbor’s field on his motorcycle to pick me up for dinner. I got on behind and we took off. I told him, ‘Stop this thing and let me off.’ I think he was going 70 miles per hour and we hadn’t even hit the main road. He didn’t stop, and we made it home. That was the first and last time I ever rode a motorcycle. He didn’t take me back to the tractor. I drove the car and picked it up later.”
He told me many other stories, but this last one surprised me because I thought from his adventurous stories, especially farming with horses and shoeing and riding many, that he was afraid of nothing.
I think I inherited his adventurous spirit to the max. My mother was the one that kept us from getting into too much trouble.
Do you know that God knew who would be your parents and what your daily walk would before you were even conceived? Psalm 129:16 “Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed in me, when as yet there was none of them.”
I am in awe of God’s “forever” knowledge.
