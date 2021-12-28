“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love. In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so we might live through him. In this is love; not that that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the expiation for our sins. (I John 4:7-10)
There are many different opinions about how and why God saves us. But I John makes it clear that God saves us through his Son Jesus Christ, because God loves us. Indeed, it is God’s very nature to love everyone. The theologian Richard Niebuhr says that God’s love means that God has compassion for everyone; so God cares about everyone and their needs. God cares about our lives on this earth as well as our next life, when he will bring us home to him in heaven. Some Christians are focused more on the next life, because they are afraid of ending up in Hell after they die. But I John 4:17-18 says “In this is love perfected with us, that we may have confidence for the day of judgment, because as he is so are we in this world. There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and he who fears is not perfected in love.”
It is God’s very nature that is perfect love for us all. So we have no need to fear that God will send anyone to Hell to be punished. Yet I have found that many Christians cannot believe that God will save everyone. So as God is, they are not like God in this world. It is God’s nature to save everyone, and when God created us in his image, it was to make us love like God as our very nature too. Then we would know God enough to believe God’s intention to save everyone, because we would feel the same as God.
But not everyone is aware of the nature intended for them when God created them in his image. Another thing that God gave humans was free will, like God has free will. Unfortunately, humans have too often used that God-given free will to disobey God. But the reason God gave them free will was so they could love like God loves, because true love must be an action or feeling given and felt freely. The more we love like God in this life, the more we will feel that God will save everyone, including us, not because we deserve it or have earned that salvation, but because our nature will be loving like God’s nature. So the Franciscan Richard Rohr says that we need to find our True Self, which loves like God or we will be like lost souls on this earth. Because God cares about our lives on this earth as well as our next life with him in heaven, God sent his only Son into the world so that we might live through him. So we should listen to and follow the guidance Jesus gives us for living this life if we are to have the best life possible for us in this world, given our circumstances.
But we can be assured that in the next life God will bring all his children, which is everyone, home to be with him in heaven. So I John 3:1 says, “See what love the Father has given us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are.” Those who love like God, trust his loving nature.
