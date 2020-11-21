“For to this end we toil and strive, because we have our hope set on the living God, who is the Savior of all men, especially those who believe” (I Timothy 4:10)
In this column I will explore various ideas concerning how we are saved. I think the most popular idea is that you must have faith in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Yet Paul says it is the living God who is the Savior of all men. And Paul seems to say that believing is not necessary. However, there is an advantage to believing. If you believe you are saved, you feel an assurance that you are saved, which can give you peace of mind. I was discussing this with someone recently who seemed to require another thing. He said you can only be saved if you confess your sins and ask for forgiveness. That seems like a dicey proposition, because you may not realize a sin, and thus will neither confess it nor ask for forgiveness.
Fortunately we are saved by the living God, and in I Timothy 2:3-4 Paul writes, This is good, and is acceptable in the sight of God, our Savior who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” Here again Paul says “all.” But some may say that is simply because God desires all men to be saved. So does God get his way? But in the next verse Paul says “There is one God.” So the great early Christian theologian Origen said that ultimately Satan cannot win over even one soul and send it to Hell, or God does not win. Now because God has given us free will in this life, we can make our life or the lives of others Hellish on this earth, but ultimately God who saves, will find a way of getting everyone home in Heaven with him. Now when God gave us free will, he realized we would misuse it, so nobody is perfect in this life. Yet God had to give us free will or we would not have the ability to love and ultimately to love like him. So Paul writes in Romans 11:32 “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” Again he uses the word “all.”
Because no one is perfect in this life, other early church theologians like Origen said there is an intermediate step between this life and our entry into Heaven. If we entered Heaven as imperfect as we are in this life, Heaven would not be Heavenly. The Roman Catholic Church calls that intermediate step “Purgatory.” The Roman Catholic Church sees Purgatory as a place where you are punished for all the things you did not pay for in this life. But the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr says they got it wrong. And the Roman Catholic theologian Hans Kuhn feels it is a place where you are educated, not punished. The early Christian theologians who thought of Purgatory, saw it as a place where we are prepared for entry into Heaven, because the living God who loves us unconditionally will never give up on any of us until he has us home in Heaven with him and the rest of his children, which will ultimately be everyone. There is only one God, so Satan, who is not a god, loses completely in the end. And I put my faith in the one and only living God to ultimately save me and everyone. There is no greater assurance then that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.