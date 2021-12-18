This is part of my family/friend Christmas newsletter.
Like many of you, Christmas plans were interrupted and rescheduling has occurred. I don’t vie for the actual date of Christmas. but I still like to have everyone here. Last year, I had a drive through Christmas dinner on Spangler Street. Everyone “drove by” and received a full Christmas turkey/ham dinner with all the trimmings. There was no family picture, but it was covered by the Standard Journal and everyone really liked it.
This year, I was working to get everyone here on a common date, but it doesn’t appear to be possible. Everyone is doing the best they can. By the time you read this column, most of my clan will have already been here.
I may have written in a previous column that I have become a substitute teacher for SUN Area Technical Institute here in New Berlin. I felt the tug of the Lord’s leading to apply for this position, and I enjoy it very much.
Even more exciting to me is the opportunity to help teach Release Time Bible Club every Wednesday afternoon for Middleburg elementary kids. They are bused to a nearby church, and then bused back to the school before dismissal. We have 19 students, and they are learning great Bible truths as well as memorizing Scripture verses. We sing and have fun too. This is a ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Snyder and Union Counties. I started teaching Good News Clubs with this organization in 1965, and have always loved it.
I also still love walking the streets of New Berlin. I enjoy memories of family here from early in my life. I also treasure the times of walking with granddaughter, Vivian, and the great-grandchildren, Amelia, Conner and Deacon.
I have a “final” surgery for post-cancer damage scheduled for Dec. 20. My cancer journey started 4½ years ago. God has been faithful to walk with me every step. A few years ago, this is what I wrote about it: “The One Who formed me is living within me. He knows every cell in my body. The blood moving throughout my body is Royal Blood. I belong to King Jesus, and He is mine. His mercy is Everlasting.” This is still true.
Except for Vivian and Anthony, our family lives close by and all who are available come home Monday nights for supper. I love having them here.
I am forever rejoicing in the love of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Isaiah 12:2 says, “Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and will not be afraid; for the Lord God is my strength and my song, and he has become my salvation.”
Jesus is still showing mercy and grace. His coming to earth is the reason we celebrate. The world is still under the curse of sin. God is not asking people to “reform” attitudes and behaviors, but for each to be transformed by the power of the Spirit of God.
God has been patiently calling people to repent of sin, and live a life pleasing to him. We can see the world community is in sad shape, and many people still do not heed the patient call of God.
God has provided the way to be transformed by confessing sin and believing Jesus will forgive. He also helps us deal with pain in this world and to win the personal battles that ensnare us.
Trust him more than ever. He has not abandoned us. He loves us and Jesus came to earth to live a perfect life and fulfill God’s plan to save sinners from eternal separation from Him in eternal punishment. He opened the door that our sins can be forgiven when we confess and repent (turn away from sin.)
It is a matter of letting go of the struggle to try to make things go your own way and turn to his way. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except by me.” John 14:6.
Here are some verses that give me much comfort in these days:
Psalm 46:1-2 “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-resent help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.’’
Psalm 91:4 “He will cover you with His pinions, and under his wings shall you trust and find refuge; His truth and his faithfulness are a shield and a buckler.”
Psalm 19:14 “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my Redeemer.”
I love it that the little baby was really King Jesus. May you have a Christmas filled with excitement and joy, and may 2022 bring you delights and fulfillment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.