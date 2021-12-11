“I had heard of thee by the hearing of the ear, but now my eye sees you.” (Job 42:5)
I think everyone who reads this column has heard about God. But what can Job mean when he says that he sees God, since God is invisible? Job had been questioning God concerning his suffering and many other things that happen. Yet now that he sees God, he is satisfied, despite the fact that God did not answer any of Job’s questions, but merely convinced Job that he cannot understand the things that he asked about. So Job said to God, “Therefore I have uttered what I did not understand, things too wonderful for me, which I did not know.” But how can not understanding satisfy Job?
I will use examples from my life experience. I recognized how loving my wife, Ramona, was, because I could see into her heart. And I know someone who is loving like Ramona. I have said to her that I see into her heart and she agrees that I do see into her heart. That does not mean that I understand everything she thinks or does. But, because I see how loving she is, I know I can trust her to try to do what is loving and best. So I do not need to understand her thoughts or actions. Of course the inside of her heart is invisible to me, just as God is invisible to me. So my seeing is not seeing in the literal physical sense. Yet it is as real as if it was physically visible. Indeed, it is even deeper than physical seeing, which can only see the surface of things, not the inner beauty of a loving heart.
So Job was satisfied because he saw the heart of God. And having seen the love of God so deeply, he knew he could trust God without needing to understand any of God’s actions. Now trust is another word that can mean faith. And I Corinthians 13:13 says, “So faith, hope, love, abide these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
Love is the greatest, because God is love, and God’s perfect love can always be trusted. I have faith and hope in God’s perfect love. Now I have been told that when I use the word “love” many readers think that I mean romantic love; but I do not mean romantic love. I know too many people who loved someone romantically, but that love and the resulting marriage did not work out well, and thus did not last. One book by a psychiatrist said that people who claim to love each other sometimes do very unloving things to each other.
So I am always writing about Godlike love, which means loving like God loves. But if you have never felt or experienced Godlike love, you may have heard about it, but you have not seen it as Job did, nor as I have seen and felt it. I John 4:7-8 indicates what feeling God and his love is like, “Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.”
We can also see God’s loving heart through the words and actions of Jesus Christ.
