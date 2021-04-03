“God said to Moses, ‘I AM WHO I AM.’ And he said, “Say this to the people of Israel, ‘I AM has sent me to you.’ (Exodus 3:14)
God had given Moses the mission of going to the people of Israel who were enslaved in Egypt to lead them out of that slavery and out of Egypt. Moses felt they would have certain expectations of him, including who sent him. But when he asks God his name, the answer God gives is I AM WHO I AM. In those days it was believed that if you knew the name of a god, you could invoke the god’s name to have power over or influence with that god. But God does not satisfy Moses’s expectations by giving Moses his name.
I think expectations can cause trouble. I heard a Mexican American, who is an American citizen, talk about that trouble. He said that when he goes into Mexico he is ridiculed because he does not speak Spanish well enough. And in this country he is ridiculed because he does not speak English well enough. It is the sad reality that people are prejudiced and discriminate against others for many reasons.
It is why bullying in school is such a problem. But I was spared all that, because I did not go to school expecting to be accepted or treated in any special way. Indeed, I have gone through life not expecting anything special or different from what I have experienced.
So I have wondered if children are encouraged, with all the best intentions, to have higher expectations than what are reasonable, or even possible, may it be setting them up for disappointment.
Even worse may be telling children that they deserve things that have been denied them, because of prejudice past or present. They may go forth looking for prejudice, which is unfortunately all too easy to find and experience. Then they may get angry, which could keep them from enjoying life as much as might otherwise be possible for them. I feel very sad about prejudice. Prejudice is not right. So I do not feel prejudice toward anyone, but I cannot prevent everyone else from being prejudice.
I have often said that we should be like God. But God is who he is, and nothing else than that. I think I have been happier just being who I am, and not having expectations about myself or others. Even though I have been sick a lot in my life, I feel no reason to expect that I should always be well. When good things happen in my life, I see them as a good gifts, rather than something I should expect or feel I deserve. Many people have it far worse than me. Who am I to think that I am so special that I should be spared?
Even our greatest God given gift, which is eternal salvation, is not something we can earn or even deserve according to Paul in Romans 3:22-23, “For there is no distinction, since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, they are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus.” Maybe we should enjoy God’s gifts, and ignore the unfair prejudice we encounter and cannot change.
