“The kingdom of God is not coming with signs to be observed; nor will they say to you, ‘Lo, here it is!’ or ‘There!’ for behold it is in the midst of you.” (Luke 17:21)
Being asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom God was coming, Jesus responded by saying, “The kingdom of God is in the midst of you.” First, I should reveal that the Kingdom of God is the same as what the Gospel of Matthew calls the Kingdom of Heaven. Matthew was a Jew whose Gospel was directed toward Jewish readers who believed that it was wrong to refer to God by name.
But if the kingdom of God or heaven is in our midst, how might we experience it now? We can experience it now if we love like God and act like God now. And Matthew 5:44-45 gives us that guidance when Jesus says, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” The Godlike love Jesus refers to means compassion or caring for everyone, just like everyone receives the benefit of God’s sun and rain.
Yet this column is going to get tricky. As chaplain at our church camp I was asked to speak to a group of new campers on their first day. So I asked them, “Would you rather be surrounded by fellow campers who you like or ones you dislike? If you want to be surrounded by campers you like, what you need to do is learn to like the campers you are surrounded by.”
Now liking may be easier that loving, since loving is often misinterpreted as romantic love. But if you like someone, it is easier to care about them, which is the real meaning of Godlike love. However, there could be a tricky problem. If your real motivation for learning to like or care about others is to make you happy, your true motive may be self-centered, rather than really caring about the other person. So that caring may not make you happier, especially if that person suffers in some way. True caring would make you suffer with them.
Then there is another potential problem. Godlike love means that you will care about people who are evil or unjust toward you or others. How can you really care about such people, who you will likely regard as your enemies, and thus deserving your judgment, rather than your caring. Well, we are all a mixture of good and evil on this earth. So if you cannot care about imperfect people, as God truly does, you cannot truly care about anyone, including yourself. It may help us care about everyone by realizing that since we are all a mixture of good and evil, we can try to find and focus on the good in people, even the desperate needs or past hurts that have made them what they are.
But if your reason for following God’s guidance is to try to experience the kingdom of God now, your motivation must be to truly love like God now, because that is what the kingdom of God is all about now and always. Fortunately, that means that even if you do not experience heaven now, you will eventually, because God is love. So he will have mercy on everyone, including you. So God will find a way to get you into Heaven to love like he does.
