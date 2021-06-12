Happy Father’s Day to all. If you are an expected father for the first time. Congratulations. God is entrusting you to teach and enjoy His precious creation. Your guidebook is the Bible. Take this trust seriously.
I enjoyed seeing my husband Paul’s relationship with his loving daughters, then his grandchildren. About 12 years ago, our 26-year-old grandson told him that he was the role model he wanted to model his marriage and fatherhood after. It was so meaningful to Paul. He never forgot that. Paul was predictable and constant. He was a spectacular husband, father, grandfather, and even our great-grandchildren gave him great love and admiration.
If Paul weren’t so shy, he could have given seminars on the subject. He demonstrated and voiced his love for all of us. He sacrificed for us in more ways than are visible in day to day observation. Besides all this, he made us laugh with his under-tow remarks. He had an uncanny way of seeing humor in everyday happenings.
Surely you can think of men, hopefully through experience, who are everything a man should be. I am blessed to have had this one for my husband. He was gentle and kind. He wasn’t a person to play table or computer games with the kids; he just took interest in their lives and kindly accepted them. Their response still shows this.
His father, Elwood, was an example of a Christian family man who put his family above his own health and well-being. When I came into the family, I loved my in-laws immediately. First of all, they accepted me without hesitation because Paul chose me. They believed God brought me into their family. I agree.
Elwood was respected by his family. They learned Bible lessons from him because he was a proficient Bible teacher and walked according to his beliefs. Our family has a wonderful heritage from Paul’s side of the family, and also from mine. My family is German through and through. Hard-working and all the stereotypes of stubborn, do-everything German. My dad was a hard task-master. He taught his children to work. It started early.
For me, it has continued until this very day. He wasn’t very patient sometimes. This came from his hatred of laziness. In fact, the worst thing he could say about a person was that he/she was lazy.
My dad wouldn’t leave a room with people in it for any non-emergency reason. He was a lead talker. He had a way of telling experiences that made you feel like you were there. His life experiences made for interesting stories along with laughter and wonder. Besides teaching the work ethic by example and giving us the experience of hard work on the farm, he played games with us.
Pinochle was the main one. When I was his partner, I was always afraid I’d play the wrong card. He had no patience for “dumb” mistakes. He knew where every unplayed card was. My brother has the same knack; and we still play pinochle as well as other games. The competition is pretty intense.
If you readers didn’t have a good experience with your own father, or you’re experiencing sadness at this time, I know some things are sometimes far from friendly and calm. Some of you may be in crisis, I don’t take that lightly. Your situation may need professional help. There were some sad times in our family. The Bible says no one is perfect. I choose not to say and write unkind things about my father; I don’t hold any angry feelings. I believe I was born into the right family.
I also believe that everything that happened to me in life has gone together to create in me the person God wanted me to be. I also believe that everything that touches me has been allowed through God’s hands. I read a book a long time ago, “When Bad things happen to Good People.” The Bible says the rain falls on the good and the bad.
The larger meaning of that verse is that sin is in the world and affects us all. Staying close to God and accepting the unhappy circumstances isn’t always easy, but it helps us to grow to be more sympathetic with others, and stronger too.
The exceptionally good news is from I Corinthians 2:9. “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” God delights in showing mercy. Our time on this earth is short. Spend your days in humility worshiping our merciful, amazing perfect Father. Jesus is coming again with power and great glory. Praise God with me, and Happy Father’s Day.
