Outside our garage door is a huge oak tree. For several months walking out that door, I have walked on wee, immature acorns. Ouch, that hurt! Being a barefoot country girl, I power blew the deck several times and got hit on the head occasionally by dropping missiles. They got larger and I have been wearing shoes out there for some time.
Isn’t fall a beautiful time of year? I live on the south side of New Berlin which is actually Shamokin Mountain for those who are not natives of this area. In September 2009, I saw the strangest thing on this mountain. I think there are few of you who have ever seen such a thing.
Speaking of “nuts,” I was coming home from my daughter’s place, crossing the mountain. Coming down the mountain toward me, I saw a person strapped to a creeper (one of those things you roll under a car to work on it). This is a heavily traveled road full of twists and turns. It made me so nervous I pulled off the road. Following him/her was a pickup truck with blinking lights. Both of them fits the description of “crazy” in my opinion.
As to other kind of nuts, I love the eating variety, nearly all of them. When I was a child, my dad planted peanuts on the farm one time. He said he and his cousins helped on his uncle’s farm in years past, but he said they are too much work without the proper equipment. I learned a lot about it though that one year. He told me that we had to keep covering the trailing vines that come out for the peanuts to grow on the ends. When they’re ready, you pull the whole stalk out. Stalks are hung up with string to dry, and then peanuts are picked off the stalks, which had about a pound of peanuts. Dad said he, his brother and cousins ate a good many of them before they were dry. For me raising them that one year was a wonderful experience.
I love peanuts — raw, roasted, salted, unsalted, in peanut butter cups, ice cream, and of course peanut butter. I always admired George Washington Carver who experimented and found many uses for peanuts. I often read his biography to my second graders.
Nuts are good for a healthy diet. Sad to say, peanuts are not on the “good” nutritional list for nuts. There are other more nutritious kinds of nuts. Bring ‘em on! Walnuts, English walnuts, pecans, cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts and others. My Aunt Faye’s walnut cake at our reunions is still on my mind, and my Grandma’s walnut taffy was amazing.
We had walnut trees on the farm. I never wore gloves to pick them up, so my hands were stained brown, as were my bare feet. The stain didn’t come off until it wore off. We laid them on the road in front of the house to be run over by cars so the hulls would come off, then put them on the chantey floor to dry. In winter, we cracked them to make tasty treats. If it is true that “you are what you eat,” that makes me a nut I guess. My favorite ice creams and candy bars, even fudge needs nuts to be best.
We had two English walnut trees. They never made it into ice cream, and not many cakes, I raided the walnuts as fast as they fell. At festivals and farm show programs, there are often hot honey-coated pecans and almonds. Yum.
I thank the Lord for good food. When I went on mission trips to St. Lucia Island two times and to Ukraine. I was impressed with how little these people have and how much they share. In the tropics, however, fish is abundant, and many fruits and vegetables grow all year long.
While ministering in a church in Ukraine, I asked the pastor if I could teach the children an object lesson about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. He said they have neither of these products. They would love peanut butter if they could get it in their town and if they could afford it once it got there. Here we eat peanut butter whenever we wish.
Our God is faithful. He loves us and gives abundantly. I praise him for his marvelous works! I am so thankful for his creation, and even more thankful for his provision for my eternal salvation with him in the land of milk and honey (and I’m sure delicious nuts). I have said many times, “I never met a nut I didn’t like.” But I hope none of you readers come rolling down a mountain toward me on a creeper.
