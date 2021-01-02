“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:32)
I find wisdom from many sources. And I try to share what I find. In this column I will compare cooperation to competition using psychology and the history of human evolution. People often get the wrong ideas from Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. I hear that it means “Survival of the Fittest.” But what is best for the survival of any particular species could be different from any other species. I am interested in this column about what is best for the survival of human beings. Many years ago I read that Darwin determined that kindness is what is best for human beings. This is quire different than the so called “law the jungle.”
Since the human race as we know it started in Africa, we might look at what the law of the jungle would have meant for those early humans. I personally would not want to face a lion alone. And I would not feel capable of killing large prey alone without a rifle or other weapon which did exist in those early days. So how did those early humans survive and even thrive in the jungle environment? They did it by getting together in groups who cooperated in hunting, and gathering other sources of food. We call them “Hunter Gatherers.”
Unfortunately, once they were part of a tribe or other group which enabled them to survive and thrive by cooperating with the other people in their group, they encountered other cooperative groups and chose to compete with them, rather than cooperate. So today nations compete with other nations and subgroups within nations compete with each other in destructive ways. And there is a myth that competition is better than cooperation. But many years ago I read about the results of a study which compared cooperation to competition in the magazine Psychology Today. It showed that cooperation yielded better results than competition. That is why science advances faster and better when scientists share their discoveries with other scientists. In the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine that open sharing is very important if we want an effective vaccine quickly.
On Sunday I listened to an evolutionary biologist who said that competition may seem to be better in the short term for the individual who competes rather than cooperates, but in the long run those who cooperate do better than those who compete. In fact, the tendency to compete rather than to cooperate may be one reason we have a very few immensely rich people and most people have far less. But that does not mean those few wealthy are happier than those who cooperate, and thus have many happy, healthy relationships. Another minister in town many years ago said that he did not understand why I was not more competitive. I replied that I felt the spirit of Christianity is cooperation, and not competition. I still believe and practice that spirit.
Now that the election is over, I hope those elected will cooperate rather than compete. Competition causes gridlock, which does not solve any of the big problems we face.
