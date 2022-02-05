“Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
In these times when there are so many different opinions on things, we may wonder how people can see things so differently.
I will use ideas and quotes from “Anam Cara: A book of Celtic Wisdom” by the Irish priest John O’Donohue.
“If you expect to find nothing within yourself but the repressed, abandoned, and shameful elements of your past or a haunted hunger, all you will find is emptiness and desperation. If you do not bring the kind eye of creative expectation to your inner world, you will find nothing there. The way you look at things is the most powerful force in shaping your life. In a vital sense perception is reality.”
“There is such an intimate connection between the way we look at things and what we actually discover... We see everything through the lens of thought. The way that you think determines what you will actually discover. This is expressed wonderfully by Meister Eckhart: ‘Thoughts are our inner senses.’ We know that when our outer senses are impaired, this immediately diminishes the presence of the world to us. If your sight is poor, the world becomes a blur. If your hearing is damaged, a dull silence replaces what could be music or the voice of your beloved. In a similar way, if your thoughts are impaired or if they are negative or diminished, then you will never discover anything rich or beautiful within your soul. If thoughts are your inner senses, and if we allow our thoughts to be impoverished and pale, then the riches of our inner world can never come to meet us.”
At our local restaurant today there was an argument which pulled more and more people into it. Eventually I tried to intervene to bring peace. The Dominican priest Meister Eckhart has said that if we want peace like God has peace, we must let go and let be. But it did not help, because the people involved each focused on insisting that they were right and others were wrong. I tried talking about Godlike love, which God put inside of each of us when he created us in his image. But they had no understanding of caring for everyone like God does. So I tried saying that every person has the right to their own opinion like when O’Donohue writes “Each of us needs to learn the unique language of our own soul. … This may be the first time that you actually see yourself as you are. The mystery of your presence can never be reduced to your role, actions, ego or image.” But that did not help. They were too wrapped up with their ego and image to give up the fight to prove they were right.
O’Donohue implies solitude may help. Then we can think more deeply about what we think and why. But he says “If you are afraid of your solitude, or if you only meet your solitude with entrenched or impoverished thought, you will never enter your own depth.” I think Paul in Philippians 4:8 is also recommending we think in solitude about what he suggests we think about.
