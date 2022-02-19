“I do not even judge myself. … it is the Lord who judges me. Therefore do not pronounce judgment before the time, before the Lord comes, who will bring to light the things now hidden in darkness and will disclose the purposes of the heart. Then every man will receive his commendation from God.” (I Corinthians 4:3-5)
One reason that we should not judge is because we do not know the purposes of the heart, even our own heart, because that is hidden in our inner darkness, which people usually do not explore. So only God, who knows everything about everyone, is qualified to judge anyone. Now I should make it clear that we can judge outer earthy things like whether the traffic light we are approaching in a vehicle we are driving is red or green. So like when I use the word “love” I am writing about Godlike love, not ordinary earthly loves, I am not referring to all judgments, but really the ultimate judgment of God. And I will use material from the Irish priest John O’Donohues’s book on Celtic wisdom to quote from the section he calls “The crowd at the hearth of the soul.”
“Individuality is never simple or one dimensional. Often it seems as if there is a crowd within the individual heart. … At the deepest level of the human heart, there is no simple, singular self. Deep within, there is a gallery of different selves. Each one of these figures expresses a different part of your nature. Sometimes they will come into contradiction and conflict with each other. If you meet these contradictions only on the surface level, this can start an inner feud that could haunt you all the days of your life, Frequently, you see people who are solely divided. They are in a permanent war zone, and have never managed to go deeper to the hearth of kinship, where the two forces are not enemies, but reveal themselves as different sides of the one belonging. We cannot embody in action the multiplicity of selves we encounter in our inmost meditations. But without a knowledge of these numberless selves, our existence is severely diminished and our access to mystery is blocked. We are talking here of the imagination and its riches; too often we degrade imagination to a problem-solving technique.”
But it was because parts of my self needed to be explored and dealt with appropriately I studied psychology in seminary and do still. I read the psychiatrist Carl Jung who said, “Nothing human is alien to us.” This made me realize that what was in my self was in other selves too. So if I was to be at peace with my complex self and accept it, I should also accept the many parts of other people. It helped me to accept myself in my multiplicity and to accept others just as they are in their multiplicity. We are all like pilgrims on the path of this earthly life, trying to do the best we can. So I do not judge others or myself, despite the fact that I am not perfect and never will be perfect in this earthly journey. But I am not afraid of God’s judgment, because Romans 11:32 says, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” Ultimately God’s judgment is always merciful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.