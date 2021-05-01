Time for New Berlin Yard Sales. May 8. Stop by and see me on Spangler Street. We are selling DVDs and CDs mostly.
If we had something to sell on the farm, my parents sold it at Kline’s general store in Kratzerville. Generally, the right person would hear of an item for sale. Otherwise, it could be placed on the barn bank at home with a “for sale” sign on it. We had no phone, so it had to be a face-to face transaction.
We occasionally went to the Sunbury sidewalk auction on Saturday mornings. Normally, people came to our place when fruit and vegetables were in season or when they learned we had items for sale. Most popular was sweet corn.
There was enough for relatives and neighbors.
My personal sale item was elderberries for 5 cents a quart. I picked them from the bushes on fence rows on the farm.
Paul’s parents had a general store in Kelly Crossroads. When they had garden items to sell, the kids sat on the porch with the produce. In addition the kids made woven hot pads.
In Mazeppa, our daughters sold flowers. They made flower bracelets and necklaces too. Neighbors made purchases. It was a great experience for them.
We have never had a big yard sale. They are too much work. No one would argue that there is a lot of “stuff” that should be removed from the premises; but with yard sales, it still means taking down the tables, etc.
My return is probably less than $1 per hour. Then a trip to a thrift store.
Maybe you have heard the expression, “She could sell snowballs to Eskimos.” A few years ago while we lived on Sunrise Road, the great-grands found some authentic fossils, and some “pretend” fossils in the woods. A “yard sale” ensued. They added some pretty sticks too. They got little tables and made signs for prices. They also made fruit punch and dug out some iris and tulip bulbs.
Sales weren’t so great from cars driving by, except for the punch. At our regular Monday night family dinner, the kids had everything ready to continue their yard sale. Everybody went out to the yard sale. Selling sticks and stones to people who live in the mountain was an art for sure.
The walking sticks went first, then other sticks and stones. The iris bulbs were all sold, and they had to make more punch.
As people left, they counted up their $7. They got excited. Mia said, “This is great, Let’s go get more sticks and stones. We can have another sale tomorrow. I want to get enough money to buy a house.”
I guess this is a lesson in business management and economics. She has the idea that you work, then you get money, next you can buy something when you get enough money. Did you know that God said it would be that way. “If a man chooses not to work, neither shall he eat.” II Thessalonians 3:10 makes a pointed lesson.
I have always enjoyed seeing the product of my work when sewing and crafting. Passing on the passion for a job well done is a grandparent’s voluntary task. Pointing them to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, is God’s plan too. I pray for them all every day, and trust God especially in this time of national upheaval. God is the one who never changes. Hebrews 13:8. “God is the same yesterday, today and forever.”
If I looked around on this earth and tried to find something in which to put my trust, I’d give up. Politics, government, even our Constitution, which is under assault. Law, riches, my fantastic friends, and even my wonderful family – all are fallible. Don’t be shocked. I appreciate you, but I know human nature. The Bible says we are born in sin. In fact, this is the situation for all mankind. But the Bible teaches there is one who is perfect, in whom we can put our trust. And I do! I trust him for my eternal future, but I also trust him with my here and now.
And Isaiah 49:16, speaking of his redeemed ones: “Behold, I have carved you in the palm of my hand.” Not just holding us in his hands, but carved in his hand, never to let us go. What peace, what joy, and what praise. No matter what goes on around us, God is in control. That is precious to me.
Jesus is the author and finisher of our faith.
