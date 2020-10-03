“We know that in everything God works for good with those who love him, who are called according to his purpose. For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his son, in order that he may be the first-born among many brethren. And those whom he predestined he also called; and those who he called he also justified; and those whom he justified he also glorified.” (Romans 8:28-30)
I graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary, which is a Presbyterian Seminary. So they taught the theology of John Calvin on which Presbyterian theology is traditionally based. Every theologian tries to understand what God is like and what God’s will is for us. Indeed, every Christian should try to understand what God is like and what his will is for us. On those beliefs we should try to live our life.
Now Presbyterians are often known for believing in John Calvin’s doctrine of Predestination based on the scripture at the head of this column. But many may misunderstand the doctrine by believing it means that God predestines and thus determines our every thought and action. But Predestination does not mean that. It only means that God determines who will be saved and thus enter heaven after they die. We cannot earn our way into heaven. So other theologians and denominations also believe in Predestination in that sense. I was once troubled by this because my ultimate salvation was out of my control completely. But when I read that Calvin felt good about this because he was sure that if his salvation depended on him in any way, he would mess it up, I then felt good about it too. The only problem that remained was my concern for those God would not predestine to save. But now that I believe God will ultimately save everyone, I have no problem with the doctrine of Predestination.
However, Calvin had another doctrine called “Providence.” This doctrine said that God does predetermine everything we think or do in our earthly life. This sounds like fatalism or determinism. And I have problems with that belief. Some people may like it, because they feel it relieves them of any responsibility for whatever they think or do, and also frees them from any feelings of guilt. But the flip side of that is that it deprives you of any power or control over your own life on this earth. We have been talking a lot recently about the evil of slavery and systemic racism depriving people of opportunity. Yet even a slave has the freedom to think his own thoughts. So I do not believe in a God that deprives me even of that freedom. I believe God gave us free will in this life, even though he knew we would sometimes misuse that free will. But without free will, we would be mere puppets without the ability to love. And God did not want to create us as puppets. He created us to be his companions who could love like him, and thus share a loving relationship with him. Furthermore, if God predetermines everything we think or do in this life, it makes God totally responsible for the mess we make of our lives here and the world he has created. I cannot believe that about God either.
