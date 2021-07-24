Where were you last week during the region's rain storm? I was watching it through the windows of my home. It was not only noisy and streaked with lightning, it brough rain down in torrents. My rain gauge measured almost 1 1/2 inches. I was thankful to be inside and safe. I looked frequently at our huge oak tree near the house and two overgrown maple trees in the yard. I am so thankful for safety and that all I needed to do later was gather some branches.
A friend attended a wedding north of New Berlin. The wedding service went without a hitch, followed by the violent storm of which I spoke. Even though there was an open tent, the rain blew in to make everyone wet and cold. The transportation vehicles were parked down a grass bank, where at least four vehicles were stuck. They needed two tractors to get them out.
I was told it was one muddy mess. Those pulling vehicles in the mud became helplessly wet and muddy. The bride's gown was muddy also. Water invaded many shoes. So much for playing "dress up." Most people didn't get to see the cake, and a few "fun" lovers started to throw mud cakes. The musical band packed their instruments and sound equipment and left the premises without a note played.
Saturday night, the 17th, on my phone, I heard warnings of flooding and trees down. It was a wide swath of our area. As I write, I haven't heard of accidents or loss, and I pray all were safe.
It reminded me of some rain storms in my past. A few of them were while we were camping in a tent. In 1975, our plastic double air mattress floated inside the tent. My Bible was totally under water, as were our clothes.
One summer, I attended the drum and bugle corps competition at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium when a storm ensued. The scenario was one of mayhem as everyone scurried to get out of the stadium. Lightning bolts struck somewhere close by, knocking out electricity. Wires came down as we tried to get to our vehicles. The water was over our shoes at this point, and we needed to be careful to keep from walking on wires as we used flashlights to go step by step.
I remember praying non-stop. Drenched, but not cold, we found our way to our vehicle. We stayed inside until things settled down. Then we waited for others to leave before starting down to meet up with Route 15.
You all, I am sure, have some of these kinds of stories. Perhaps you have been sharing them with your friends and family. Of course, there were big floods during hurricanes in my lifetime. In our area, Agnes made a mess of villages, cities and boroughs in June 1972. There was Katrina, which most of us remember, and many others in southern states.
The greatest flood, of course, was Noah's flood. I believe the Bible account is accurate. I look forward to taking a trip to the ark in Kentucky this summer. People who have been there have been amazed at its size and history. Everyone to whom I talked said one day wasn't enough time. I plan to spend a week. My week will include part of the 40-day, 40-night southern gospel music celebration. I think I would like spending the 40 days there, but I'm thankful for the planned week. I want to go to the museum in Ohio also. I will enjoy it all, beyond a doubt.
With the psalmist, I praise God. Psalm 19:1-4. "The heavens are telling the glory of God; and the firmament proclaims his handiwork. Day to day pours forth speech, and night to night declares knowledge. There is no speech, nor are there words, their voice is not heard; yet their voice goes out through all the earth, and their worlds to the end of the world."
No one is beyond the reach of God, our praise pleases him. The Bible says that even inanimate objects praise him. "You will go out in joy and be led forth in peach; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field clap their hands." Isaiah 55:12.
Does thunder praise the Lord? Jesus said if we stop praising him, the rocks will cry out. I personally believe that when Jesus died on the cross, the rocks did cry out, as an earthquake happened. I love to sing his praises. I feel his presence from the Bible and in songs of the ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.