“Whoever relaxes one of the least of these commandments, and teaches men so, shall be called least in the kingdom of heaven. For I tell you, unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 5:19-20)
One of the reasons I refer to the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr so much is that, like Jesus, Rohr looks inside us to see our inner thoughts and feelings in the matter of our real ethics.
Rohr writes, True religion is radical; it cuts to the root. … Jesus seems to be saying in the Sermon on the Mount(Matthew 5-7) that our inner attitudes and states are the real sources of our problems. We need to root out the problems at that level. He says not only that you must not kill, but you must not even harbor hateful anger.”
Here I must deal with the fact that the scripture says, “everyone who is angry with is brother shall be liable to judgment.”(Matthew 5:22 It does not say “hateful” anger. So any anger with your brother is wrong. But who is your brother? Because we are all children of God, every man is your brother, and I believe every woman is your sister. But I must also deal with Matthew 5:20 which says “unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” So if I am angry, I cannot enter the kingdom of heaven, because anger is not allowed nor does it exist in Heaven. But the good news is that means God is never angry with us.
Rohr says that Jesus “clearly begins with the necessity of a ‘pure heart’” in Matthew 5:8, Jesus says, ‘Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. So Rohr writes that Jesus “knows the outer will follow. Too often we force the outer and the inner remains like a cancer. … Don’t harbor hateful anger or call people names in your heart like ‘fool’ or ‘worthless person’(Matt. 5:22). If you’re walking around all day saying in your heart, ‘What an idiot he is,’ you’re living out of death, not life. If that’s what you think and feel, than you will be death energy instead of life force. Apparently, we cannot afford even inner disconnection from love. … Do you see how radical Jesus’ teaching is? He moves down to the level of what is going on inside. How you are living in the heart is the truth. … Again it is a matter of seeing. You must see correctly.”
But to see God correctly we must be pure in heart.
Rohr writes, “The image is absolute because the need is absolute. … he insists that we love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us. For Jesus, prayer seems to be a matter of waiting in love. Returning to love. Trusting that love is the bottom stream of reality. … We can pray unceasingly; if we find the stream and know how to wade in the waters, the stream will flow through us and all we have to do is consciously stay there.”
So by having Godlike love, which is compassion for everyone, in our heart and soul and flowing through our outside actions, we are praying unceasingly, even for our enemies.
