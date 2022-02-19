As I am writing this column, I received a “New Berlin flood warning.” I knew it had been raining. It melted some of the snow and ice in the yard, but not all of it. Our basin collects several streets’ water run off. This usually makes a stream through our yard. It was flowing through, but not excessively. The rain made for some slippery conditions however.
I remember when my dad put water pipes from the spring house to our home. Our horse, Spotty, was in front of a one share plow to get as deep as possible before having to shovel below the depth of winter freezing. It was only cold water, but that’s all we got from the same spring when we carried it by buckets.
It was fun to go to the spring with a dipper for fresh water. But then water in the house from a spigot. Wow. I also remember the only electric light bulb and one outlet socket in our home too. I watched my dad shave at the medicine cabinet mirror under that first light bulb. Of course I remember our first telephone, first bathroom, first furnace, first TV – you get the idea.
Singing in the rain? Yes, I love rain, and especially electric storms. The thunder, lightening and rain pounding on the roof is my idea of grand entertainment. I can be found sitting on the porch watching and enjoying it. I just imagine it to be a small evidence of the power of God. If it isn’t an electric storm, I enjoy walking in it.
Years ago, while living on Sunrise Road, our neighbors had a double modular home set on a prepared foundation. One half of it was sitting in front of our house, the other half on the road in front of their basement wall. Then it started to rain. The workers left their work site and got under the edge of half the house sitting on the road. Now that is unique!
The worst flood in which I have personally been involved was the Susquehanna Valley flood of 1972. We lived in Mazeppa. There was water all around our home. The stream behind our garage crept up to the basement wall, but we had only surface water going through the basement. We were very fortunate.
In Milton and Lewisburg the destruction was bad. The flood was from days of rain caused by Hurricane Agnes. The damage was massive, and police chief Gordon Hufnagle was drowned trying to save others.
A number of years ago my sister, Anne, and I took our dad on a trip to Johnstown. We were to the museum and visited the site of the flood. It was a sad story of preventable tragedy. You can find the story on the internet, a sad result of power and privilege.
Of course, these floods are nothing in comparison to the Great Flood which, by the way, is more and more being confirmed by science these days. Showing once again that the Bible has no argument with true science. It was an awesome experience to have accompanied daughter Paula and Duane to Kentucky last summer to “experience” the ARK and the Creation Museum.
Some of you have a lot of knowledge about the sad sinking of the Titanic in 1912. I understand that tragedy could have been prevented had proper care been taken before the launching of the luxurious ship. You can also look this up.
I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like waterfalls. The more majestic, the more exciting, but I enjoy small ones in small streams too. Riding horseback in the mountains is exciting itself, but when small falls turn into extraordinary works of ice art, it is a show stopper. I love the ones our editor Chris Brady photographs for the paper.
Water is a main teaching in the Bible. The word “water” occurs 363 times in the Bible. Jesus said to the Samaritan woman, “If you drink of the water that I give you, you will never thirst again”
Water is needed for cleansing. I’m impressed with the use of water in the laver of the Tabernacle which the Israelites used for worship and cleansing in their years of wandering. The laver represented the need for daily washing of hands and feet in the daily work of the priests. The meaning is that we, too, need daily cleansing by confessing our sins, and reading the word of God.
Water gives life and takes life; water is serene, water is powerful. It can produce electricity, and it can take away electricity. It is pretty, it is muddy and ugly. We can’t live without it. It takes life, and it preserves life. I’m thankful it is abundant and free. Like the Living Water, Jesus Christ.
