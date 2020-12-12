About 10 years ago, my sister-in-law and I went to Niagara Falls. It was a stop-off on my way to speaking dates in Erie.
After 1½ days of enjoying the beautiful falls and the area, we were headed for Erie. Only thing was: my GPS didn’t work in Canada. I was driving the streets looking for clues. Finding none, and because traffic was light, I pulled onto the berm to check the map. To make things worse, the street names were not indicated well.
While trying to get my bearings, a police officer pulled alongside and said I was on the highway. I told him I was trying to figure how to get out of town and head for Erie. He said “You should have pulled into a parking lot.”
I readily agreed with him, but told him, “I don’t know if I could have figured it out.” He checked out my name and auto registration from his vehicle alongside me (in the street). I passed those tests, even though he didn’t leave his vehicle to check my diver’s license and insurance. “First,” he said, “you must turn around and get going the correct way.” With his directions, we finally got to Customs.
While checking around to locate our passports, I realized I was in a line totally surrounded by trucks. Five lines of big, big, big trucks. When I got to the window, I saw no one. I heard a voice from above me. Ma’am, ma’am!” I looked up as he said, “You can’t be here, Look at the sign. It says ‘trucks,’ that means trucks only.”
I said, “I’m sorry, what should I do?” He said, “I’m coming down.” By the time he got down from his lofty perch, other patrol officials were moving orange cones. He told me to back up (about 40 feet) and drive in front of all the trucks in the other lanes. The officials had to personally have all the trucks behind me back up. (More than one truck in each line.) The barriers gave me plenty of room to drive in front of all the trucks in the other lanes. And then, the closest line of automobiles had to back up too.
You wouldn’t believe what I told the fellow in the auto line when I got to the window. It embarrassed my sister-in-law. Fortunately we had our passports in order. We answered all the questions to his satisfaction. Then I asked him which road to take to Erie and he told me. Just after leaving him, my GPS picked up my Erie address and we were good from there.
Fortunately, we had started from N.F. early and we had time to drive around the peninsula on Lake Erie. That was a special treat, and we drove many of the streets in Erie until time for the event. The next two days’ events were delightful, and I added our recent adventure. We drove back to Lewisburg without a hitch. I genuinely thank God for his graciousness in all circumstances.
I am happily in New Berlin these days. I was scheduled for major surgery on Dec. 8, but was canceled due to COVID surge which required all the ICU beds at Geisinger. While I await an opening, I love walking, reading, and writing and texting my loved ones.
On a scale of 1 to 10, I like today 10. That’s the same as most days. My circumstances don’t determine my joy. Knowing God is with me, and Jesus lives within me, I have so much for which to be thankful.
There is a saying that has gone back many years. It is “carpe diem,” which means “seize the day.” The phrase has sometimes been abused to mean “eat drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die.” But that isn’t the intended meaning. It means, “you cannot live yesterday over again, and you don’t know what tomorrow may bring, but today is yours to live victoriously.
I found some quotes that represent what I think about this phrase.
“And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” — Abraham Lincoln.
“I still find each day too short for all the thoughts I want to think, all the walks I want to take, all the books I want to read, and all the friends I want to see.” — John Burroughs.
“You live longer once you realize that any time spent being unhappy is wasted.” — Ruth E. Renkl
“I command you today to love the Lord your God, to walk in his ways, and to live by his words, decrees and laws; then you will live and increase, and the Lord your God will bless you.” — Deuteronomy 30:16
Carpe diem!
