“How great a forest is set ablaze by a small fire. And the tongue is a fire, The tongue is an unrighteous world among our members.” (James 3:5-6)
I usually write about what I think is true about God and his will for us. But we seem to have a problem with determining what is true on this earth. So I have developed a test for what is true.
Before the presidential election I heard many ideas expressed about what would happen if Biden was elected. One was that China would take over this country without even firing a shot. Another was that Biden would resign after his inauguration, and turn the office of president over to his Vice President Kamela Harris. Another was that we would not be able to get any food, because diesel fuel would not be allowed for the trucks delivering the food.
So I told someone to wait and see what actually happens before deciding what is true. And I decided that I would not believe or spread anything until I knew it was true, by seeing it actually happen in the present, not because someone said it would happen in the future. One reason I will not spread anything until I am sure it is true, is because I do not want to be responsible for causing trouble. Gossip has always been a problem. But now that we have social media on smart phones and computers, falsehoods spread much more quickly and widely, and thus cause much greater damage.
A prime example of this is the question of who won the presidential election. Trump says he won it in a landslide, and it was stolen from him. But the reality is that no matter what I believe or want, Biden was certified as the winner by the Senate, and the courts agreed. So Biden was duly inaugurated and now occupies the White House as the recognized President of this country. That is the reality. No matter how you or I feel about it or what we believe, that is what we should accept and deal with realistically. That is what is true now in this country.
Concerning the predictions that I wrote about above as to what would happen if Biden was elected, none of them have happened. This means they were not accurate predictions. I will not fault people for getting their predictions wrong. But I will not trust those sources of information to be reliable in the future.
Indeed, my reality check does not trust what people predict about the future. I base my determination of the truth on what is obviously the present reality. And since I will not know that reality until it actually happens, I will not be spreading any opinions on social media that might cause harm, like the storming of the Capital.
Of course, my columns spread by the media of the newspaper. But I try to express opinions that will promote good things, not bad. I need to be very careful, because small-town gossip now has the power of social media. So a small fire can truly set a great forest ablaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.