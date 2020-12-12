“You have heard it said to the men of old, ‘You shall not kill; and whoever kills shall be liable to judgment.’ But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother shall be liable to judgment.” (Matthew 5:21-22)
I write a lot about Godlike love because is the only emotion I allow in my heart. That does not mean that other feelings do not try to sneak into my heart. But as soon as I realize that, I throw those sneaky feelings out, because I have found that Godlike love is always the best way of feeling and dealing with any and all circumstances.
Yet first we must understand that Godlike love is not just about affection. But it is always about compassion or really caring about everyone, including you.
I am an old man with multiple physical problems, none of which I am fond of. And when some new problem appears that I do not have any idea how to deal with, it makes me sad. I could get angry, but that would not help at all. So I buckle down and try to deal constructively with this and all my other physical problems.
There are a lot of problems in this world, both individual and systemic. Some people say they need anger to motivate them to take on those problems, because they care about the people harmed by those problems. But are they saying that anger is a stronger motivation that Godlike love? If I believe that, I do not have enough Godlike love, or I may not even understand Godlike love.
There are people who blame others for their anger. A husband beats his wife and claims it is her fault because she made him angry. He does not see his responsibility to control and choose his emotions in any and all circumstances. And he may not realize that he is giving over control of his feelings to another person, which makes him very vulnerable and even helpless. I do not allow anyone to make me angry. Anger is dangerous to everyone involved, including me. The ancients said, “Anger is a form of temporary insanity.” Anger can cause you to say or do things that could get you confined to a mental institution or prison. In a moment of anger people have killed friends and family members. When their sanity returns it is too late to undo what their anger caused them to do. So they must live forever with the consequences of their actions.
If someone insults you or does something that hurts you, expressing anger toward them will probably cause them to do worse in the future. But with Godlike love I focus on caring about that very person who has some problem with me. And I am concerned for them rather than myself. So I do not feel any anger from what they did to me. I cannot control how they treat me, but I can control how I treat them. And I will always treat them with Godlike love rather than anger. Godlike love is always better than anger, both for me and anyone else involved. So the circumstances I see in life may make me sad, but never mad.
