My parents both voted in every election except one all the years of their lives from age 21. I thought it was every election, so I checked. They both missed the same one, when I was a teen. When I found out, they were already deceased so I couldn’t discover the reason. My parents provided the example and established the routine for us to see the importance of voting. I can’t remember having ever missed voting.
My thoughts on voting are very simple. It is our right, our privilege, and our responsibility. Vote. Here is the account our former pastor wrote recently. I think his presentation is much better than I could have done. With his permission, here it is.
Thoughts on Daniel 2:21 and the Democratic process
“Daniel 2;21 says, ‘He changes times and seasons, he removes kings and sets up kings.’ What relevance does this passage have to people who democratically elect their leaders? In the days of Daniel, the people had very little choice in selecting their leaders. In those days it was basically ‘He who has the biggest army is king.’ Yet even in Daniel’s day God was the one who removed and set up kings.
“I believe this passage is just as relevant today as it was when Daniel lived. Humans exercise their will, their choice, their power, but God is still sovereign. As we go to the voting booth, yes we are exercising our right to vote as citizens of the United States of America, but it is ultimately God who controls the outcome. Here are a few examples of how God can control the outcome. First, he has control over the weather. If a blizzard or a snow storm hits Cleveland or New York, it will inevitably affect the outcome of the election. Second, about 50 percent of eligible voters simply do not vote. Proverbs 19:9 reminds us that, ‘The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.’
“Why vote if God is sovereign? First, we should vote because we are responsible for our actions and in-actions. In I Peter 2:13, we are told to be subject to every human institution for the Lord’s sake. Our constitution has established a government by the people and for the people; to ignore the opportunity to influence and advocate for righteousness in our own culture is not what God wants you to do. Second, we should vote because when we participate in the process we become more informed, which helps us to know how to pray for our leaders. I Timothy 2:1-2 tells us to pray for everyone and then specifically for those in authority.
“We are blessed to be both Christians and citizens of a nation that gives us the right to vote. In I Corinthians 7:21 Paul says, ‘Were you a slave when called? Do not be concerned about it. But if you can gain your freedom, avail yourself of the opportunity.’ How will you answer to God for all the freedom and opportunity you have been given if you don’t avail yourself of it? Be responsible, advocate righteousness, become informed, pray, and vote!”
— Dr. John F. Thornbury
I haven’t ignored the fact that our country is part of the world community that has been hit with a terrible disease. I don’t have much to contribute to the ongoing tragedies and news about it. But it certainly affected every one of us. We are more fragile than we may have imagined prior to COVID-19. Our way of life has changed in many ways. It shows me how vulnerable we really are.
We have outstanding technical knowledge, but losing electrical service, water, gasoline, or grocery shortages, we are quite isolated and in a dangerous position if the horrible should happen. We have frequent riots all over this nation. Can our government leaders take care of all these thing? Don’t depend on it. No matter what they say, our leaders cannot protect and take care of all needs all the time. But we should vote. God will not forsake his own, he loves us with an everlasting love. On our part, we need to seek his will for us. God has a perfect plan. Our responsibility is to follow his leading in our individual lives.
I am not saying this lightly, but it is an eye opener showing us that we need to depend on God for our lives and our everyday well being. We pray for God to continue to be graceful and show mercy on us.
“Abide with me;
Fast falls the eventide;
The darkness deepens;
Lord with me abide.
When other helpers fail
And comforts flee
Help of the helpless,
O abide with me.”
— Henry Lyte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.