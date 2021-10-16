“A man of wrath stirs up strife, and a man given to anger causes much transgression. (Proverbs 29:22)
I had trouble with my phone recently. So when I saw Gary who used to come fix the problem at Bread of Life, I decided to talk to him about it. My wife and I were always happy when he arrived to help us. Yet he said some customers would meet him with anger. I think it is crazy to be angry with the person who is there to help you. But the ancient Greeks understood this and said, “Anger is a form of temporary insanity.” When their phone is giving them problems some people get angry. So when Gary arrives to help, he may have to deal with someone who is insane at the time. For confirmation of the Greek’s understanding of the effect of anger, we might consider the fact that the word “mad” is a synonym of the word “angry,” and also a synonym of the word “crazy.”
So if the world or this country seems to be getting more crazy, it may be because people seem to be getting more angry.
An illustration of this could be the anger caused by different opinions concerning how to deal with the coronavirus. President Trump wisely focused Federal Government resources on trying to help companies develop a vaccine or vaccines against the coronavirus at Warp Speed. So we now have several vaccines effective even against the more serious and contagious Delta variant. But when someone tries to help us and others to avoid getting the virus by making us get vaccinated or wear a mask, too many people get angry and fight against that healthy advice. When I had trouble with my phone, I did not get angry at anyone, because I realized that things will break. But since it was a concern, I contacted the phone company, because I knew they had the best experts and tools to help. And avoiding catching the coronavirus is a far more serious concern. So I search for the very best advice and tools to stay well. I get my information from doctors, not from social media or people I meet somewhere who have an opinion. Yet many people go by misleading information. And many people get angry when doctors or health officials try to get them vaccinated or to wear masks for the sake of their health and the health of others. This is crazy. It is worse than crazy. It could be deadly. Children too young to get vaccinated are forced to go to school, but mask mandates that could protect these innocent children are prohibited. We want to allow parents to decide. But parents may be ignorant of what is best for their children in this situation. So parents can commit child abuse unknowingly. It is insane not to do everything possible to protect innocent children from the deadly coronavirus.
But I want say more about anger. Some people say we must get angry to motivate us to act. But anger may motivate the wrong actions. Love is a far better and a stronger motivator than anger. And love is more likely to motivate the right and wisest actions. If we love our children we would surely want them to be safe, even though it may require wearing masks. And love should motivate us to get vaccinated to protect everyone, including us.
