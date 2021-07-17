Meaning: the point or position at an equal distance from the sides, edges, or ends of something. It has other meanings that can be adapted as situations change.
This has been my favorite study of the term: Middle. I am a middle child. I have an older brother and a younger sister. There is a book called The Birth Order Book, by Kevin Leman. If you have interest in the psychology of your birth order in your family, you will find this book very interesting. It is not written like a textbook. It talks about personalities in an easy format. It is available on Amazon as an e-book, or paperback, or even hard cover.
I have loaned my book to several people over the years, and needed to repurchase it from time to time. I just ordered a new one, and I also ordered one by a different writer. Linda Blair, I don’t know this author, but the cost is significantly less.
The Birth Order Book fit my personality as a middle child perfectly. Because we are only three siblings, we each had our personalities according to the psychological placement in the family. If you are the only child, you will fit as the firstborn. If your family picture has more children, you can still figure out where you are in the family. Chances are you may still fit ahead of, in the middle, or at the end in birth order. You may also think of how your family dynamics had you fit in – maybe you fit between two others. You will figure that out as you read the book.
There are other middles: middle of the road, middle of the stack, middle of the room, etc. In America the middle (or average) I.Q. is 98. The average height is 5 feet, 4 inches for women, and 5 feet, 9 inches for men. When I was in phys ed in High School, the teacher had us line up according to height. I thought everyone else was tall, because I was at the shorter end of the line. My self image didn’t register the fact that I could be short.
It is fun to look up averages about a whole gamut of ideas. For instance, current life expectancy in America is 77.8. But God has the final say in that for each of us.
I hear this song regularly on Sirius, sung by Triumphant Quartet. This speaks of being in the middle of a storm. We don’t often like what is happening in our storms, but we can be comforted to know that God cares for us. “In the Eye of the Storm” by Ryan Stevenson. The “You” in the song, of course, is God.
Chorus: In the eye of the storm, You remain in control
And in the middle of the war, You guard my soul
You alone are the anchor, when my sails are torn
Your love surrounds me in the eye of the storm
1. When the solid ground is falling out from underneath my feet
Between the black skies, and my red eyes, I can barely see
When I realize I've been sold out by my friends and my family
I can feel the rain reminding me. (Chorus)
2. When my hopes and dreams are far from me
And I'm running' out of faith
I see the future, I picture it slowly fade away
And when the tears of pain and heartache
Are pouring down my face
I find my peace in Jesus' name. (Chorus)
3. When the test comes in and the doctor says
I've only got a few months left It's like a bitter pill I'm swallowing
I can barely take a breath
And when addiction steals my baby girl
And there's nothing I can do
My only hope is to trust You
I trust You, Lord. (Chorus)
Oh, Lord in the eye of the storm
I know You're watching me,
4. When the storm is raging
And my hope is gone
When my flesh is failing,
You're still holding on,
The Lord is my Shepherd
I have all that I need
He lets me rest in green meadows
He leads me beside peaceful streams
He renews my strength He guides me along right paths, bringing honor to His Name Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid For You are close beside me. (Chorus)
