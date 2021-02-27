“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 5:10)
We usually think of a blessing as being something good. But what can be good about being persecuted? We must read the reason for that persecution, which is for righteousness sake. I know that many people are concerned about having other people like them. But the most important person on this earth that you should be concerned about liking you is yourself. So right there is one reason for the importance of integrity. How can you look in the mirror or face yourself in any way if you sell your soul in hopes of getting others to like you?
It is also foolish to pretend to be something you are not for the sake of popularity or public approval. No matter what you try to appear to be, some people will like you and some may not like you. And even those who like you do not really like you if they are only liking a false self that you presented to them to win their approval, rather than your true self, which you hid from them.
Now there is someone else who you should be concerned about liking who you are. That is God. And we will feel God’s approval more if we live righteously. Of course God will always love us even if we are imperfect, which we always are on this earth. But more important, our life will feel more right, if we follow God’s righteous will honestly, and thus with integrity.
Yet why would we be persecuted if we are truly righteous? This should be no surprise to us. In Matthew 7:13-14 Jesus says, “Enter by the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is easy, that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard, that leads to life, and those who find it are few.” People tend to like people who are like them, who think and live like them. That is why you might be tempted to become like them, to be popular with the many, rather than being disliked or persecuted by the many. Yet you may risk disapproval or persecution if you follow the righteous path. Still this should not surprise you; because when God himself came to live on this earth in Jesus Christ he was crucified, despite the fact that he was perfectly righteous. But even if you are persecuted for your righteousness, you will be blessed, because that is the way that leads to life. The world may hate you, but you can look in the mirror and accept yourself if you have said and did with integrity what you believed was right.
What I believed was right has changed over the years. But I have preached sermons and written in my columns what I truly believed was right at that time. But I also realize that what I believe is right, may be wrong. So I do not mind being criticized, if that steers me onto the right way, I do not view that as a curse or persecution. It may in fact be a blessing. If it makes me more righteous, I have been persecuted for my righteousness sake in another sense. Because I am always imperfect, I need correction to change and grow more righteous, in order to better experience and enjoy the kingdom of heaven now.
