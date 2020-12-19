“And he was told, ‘Your mother and brothers are standing outside, desiring to see you.’ But he said to them, ‘My mother and my brothers are those who hear word the word of God and do it.’” (Luke 8:20-21)
This scripture has always been troubling for me, because it seems like Jesus is rejecting his blood family. So I turned to a book coauthored by Richard Rohr with John Feister “Jesus’ Plan for a New World.” The book revealed how Jesus in his ministry intended to overturn the way people of his time looked on the world, and help them see things in a new way. Kinship relationships were even more important in that time than now. But when he challenged them, he was not saying that family is not very important.
Rohr writes, “Jesus in a moment turned upside down the whole blood line family system, even at the risk of slighting his mother! That’s utterly shocking and unacceptable to his culture. Jesus says it’s not blood that makes family, it’s trust, union, and commitment. From that point everything turns to those outside, who are, of course, invited ‘inside’ (where Mary and Jesus’ brothers certainly are). The scene is presented as a scandalous passage so you can’t miss the point: how could he consider his own mother an outsider? Well he is willing for you to think that so you will redefine what family is. Jesus opposes conventional wisdom so much that he has redefined the family in terms of the universal family of love. Looking back two thousand years later, how many wars have been justified by kinship?”
His message about a new world in which everyone is included in a universal family of love is very appropriate and even needed in our present times. In that new world there would be no racism. And in our times there are many divorces and remarriages which result in children from mixed parents being raised together. That would be so much better if they bonded together in a universal family of love. Unfortunately, even families where everyone is related by blood do not always bond together with love. And there are people who feel they should not have to pay school taxes because the do no have any children related to them by blood in school. But I think Jesus would say that those children are also your children who you should love.
But Richard Rohr earlier in this book says that you must live in both the old and new worlds at once. So your primary responsibility is to the children in your household until they have grown enough to be on their own. And when they are launched, you should still care about them, but also allow them the freedom to live their lives as they see fit. In one of the cases in scripture, his blood family comes to try to get Jesus to stop his ministry, because they correctly fear that it will result in dangerous consequences for him. But we must each live our lives as we feel is right, irregardless of the consequences. And finally from the cross, Jesus gives the disciple whom he loved, the responsibility of caring for his mother, Mary. (John 19:26-27)
