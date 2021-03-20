“Then the Lord God said, it is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.” (Genesis 2:18)
At 7 a.m. on Sunday, I like to listen to the program “On Being” on National Public Radio. This morning they had a Rabbi on who had some ideas that I will explore in this column. He pointed out that in the Hebrew language the helper God made for Adam is expressed using two words. The first word means “helper.” But the second word refers to someone who is going to stand over against Adam. That second word may not sound like someone who is going to help Adam, she may even hinder him. Why would that be a helper fit for Adam or us?
But the Rabbi also said that in the Bible, when “truth” is written about, it means the search for truth, not the complete grasp or understanding of truth already. There are Christians, and maybe especially ministers, who think they already know the truth, and may insist that everyone agree completely with their beliefs. They might not appreciate the kind of helper who God created for Adam or us. But Paul makes it clear in I Corinthians 13:12 that we do not have complete understanding in this life, saying, “For now we see in the mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, then I shall understand fully, even as I have been fully understood.” Rev. Yetter said this was his favorite verse, because it is not necessary for us to understand God fully now, since God understands us fully and loves us completely, in this life and the next. And Rev. Yetter understood that God is too vast for us to totally understand in our limited earthly existence. Yet in most of Paul’s letters to the churches, he had to deal with disputes between Christians who disagreed with fellow Christians.
But I understand and appreciate the kind of helper who may stand against me. I was once at a meeting of ministers who had hired a professional consultant to help us deal with things. He pointed out that when men meet together they usually tend to silently agree with the leader of the group, like good team members. But when women meet together, they freely express their diverse opinions. And the results are that the eventual decision that the women arrive at is usually better than what the men arrive at. Thus in meetings, women should be more appreciated, and their opinions considered more seriously.
So the helper who may sometimes disagree with the person they are supposed to help may be better than the helper who simply and silently obeys, especially if they feel it is the wrong way to go or the wrong thing to believe. Perhaps understanding that would make husbands appreciate and take more seriously their wife’s concerns.
Another area of possible disagreement in marriage is how to use the limited time and other resources available. My wife and I had different interests. But when my wife told me what she wanted to do, I always did what she wanted. As I look back, I appreciate the fact that going with her desires expanded my range of interests and enjoyable experiences, thus enriching my life.
