Greetings from Spangler Street in New Berlin.
There is very little I can add to conversation about 2020. All of us have had our lives altered this year.
In the Spring, I was out more than most people. I had hyperbaric oxygen therapy for 60 daily treatments (weekdays), in addition to many physician appointments.
My wound from surgery on Nov. 5, 2019 is still not closed due to Radiation damage. I was scheduled for major surgery on Dec. 8. It was to be done by two surgeons working together for six to 10 hours.
My surgery would have been followed by five days in ICU. I already had all pre-op done, and even had a COVID test (negative).
I received a call from the surgeon’s office to say it was canceled because all beds were being used for COVID patients. So I am waiting for rescheduling. I presume I’ll need all those tests to be run again.
I missed Paul terribly this year. We finally had his graveside memorial on the one-year date, Nov. 1. The day of our wedding anniversary, Oct. 7, was the worst day; but I cherish memories. And my precious family is always near.
Thanksgiving Day plans for our family were canceled. Christmas celebrations are a bit up in the air. Changes in plans have not changed the meaning of these special days.
Jesus is still showing mercy and grace. His coming to earth is the reason we celebrate. The world is still under the curse of sin. God is not asking people to “reform” attitudes and behaviors, but for each to be transformed by the power of the Spirit of God.
God has been patiently calling people to repent of sin, and live a life pleasing to him. We can see the world community is in sad shape, and certainly the vast majority of people still do not heed the patient call of God.
God has provided the way to be transformed by confessing sin and believing Jesus will forgive. He also helps us deal with pain in this world and to win the personal battles that ensnare us.
This is a special time where we are more open to hearing his voice. He is encouraging us to give up our idols (things that take our attention away from God).
Trust him more than ever. He has not abandoned us. He loves us and Jesus came to earth to live a perfect life and fulfill God’s plan to save sinners from eternal separation in eternal punishment. He opened the door that our sins can be forgiven when we confess and repent (turn away from sin.)
It is a matter of letting go of the struggle to try to make things go your own way and turn to his way. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except by me.” John 14:6.
Here are some verses that give me much comfort in these days. Psalm 46:1-2: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-resent help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.’’
Psalm 91:4: “He will cover you with His pinions, and under his wings shall you trust and find refuge; His truth and his faithfulness are a shield and a buckler.”
Psalm 19:14: “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my Redeemer.”
I love it that the little baby was really King Jesus.
I pray for you to have a blessed Christmas! Betty.
