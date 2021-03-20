Last names are really important. They identify you with parents and ancestors. But I’m going to discuss mostly nicknames in today’s column.
My name is derived from the Bible name Elisheba. I am not Elisheba nor Elizabeth, my given name is Betty. But all of the abbreviations for that name mean “consecrated to God.” Elizabeth was my grandmother’s, aunt’s, cousin’s, and great granddaughter’s middle name.
Many people select Bible names for babies. People in Bible times took names very seriously. They believed a child’s name would influence how the child would develop. Like many cultures, names were changed sometimes because of changes in life. Many cultures have frequently given precise meanings in naming their children.
Nowadays, when you see or hear new baby names, it seems like a bunch of letters were thrown up into the air and the child was named when the letters assembled arbitrarily on the floor. People want to give very different names to their children, it seems. Of course, many names are seasons of the year and names of planets or other non-living substances such as Stone, Rain, etc
This is also part of the reason older names are being used these days. Now they are different. You can make a collection of name on your own to see the trends for naming babies today. The trend seems to be: “different” is better
If you have never done so, you can easily look up the meaning of your name on the internet, Or drop by the library and find a book of names.
Nicknames are interesting. Common samples are: Mike, Bob, Bill, Liz, Dan, Drew Jim, Kim And Viv. For my topic of “What’s in a name?” Uncommon nicknames from my childhood locality in Jackson Twp, Snyder County include often used such as Spike and Shorty. But others are ominous or just plain strange. Why, as an adult would someone keep nicknames such as Hoodlum or Hootzel?
A number of people used middle names, and I later found out their first names. I didn’t know the given names of others because they were never used in my recollections. You probably have memories of nicknames in your locality.
Duffer was my grandfather, Roy Stimmel; Jummy, my uncle. Then the usuals such as Woody, Charlie, Denny, Art and my dad, Robby. Neighbors included Lee Boy, Lutty, Junie, Dickie, Kliney, Lemmy, and Marlie. Let’s not ignore Hully for several in my family, Hoshey, Nut, Mookie, Solly, and many others.
With no nicknames, my cousin, Helen, and I chose our own in our common diary years. We were Mickey and Stevie. Paul called his sisters Jingles and Googley. If you see them, don’t mention it, they didn’t like it.
Now I seriously implore your help. A nickname from a place nearby where I grew up. It is now Little Mexico Campground. Before it was a campground, it was called Little Mexico. I have asked my older aunts, cousins, historians and friends from the area, and no one knows why. The present campground people would like to know where the name came from. So would I, as I’ve been delving into the question. I thought my brother knew everything and even he didn’t have the answer. If you have any information, please let me know.
What’s in a name? It is really a never-ending study into human nature, but God had given a name to the first person he created, Adam. And we are meant to have names. Do you like yours? Some folks choose their own nicknames when they go to school. Others don’t like nicknames and feel people who shorten their names are very presumptuous. Isn’t that right, Shirley?
When I taught school, I always asked my students what they wanted to be called. Some children changed their minds as the year progressed. But it was hard for me to change gears. I still have trouble calling my James “Jim”. He’s still James to me. I just received an e-mail with a joke. A child is talking to his teacher, “My name is David, but I decided to shorten it to DVD.” (sign of the times).
If you are a church goer, you have probably heard or read in the Bible the many names of God. There are hundreds! Here are a few: Yahwe, Almighty, I Am Father, Sovereign, Jehovah, Elohim, Master, Savior, Lord of Hosts, Holy One of Israel, King Eternal. A few more are: the Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End, the God of Kings, and the God of my life.
I give praise and honor and thanksgiving to his name. And a special praise for letting my parents call me Betty instead of Pliocenes, Trinkrena or Claritain.
But remember, what’s in your name? Whatever you wish for it to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.