The day of my writing, I walked several miles in the rain in New Berlin. Ever since I can remember I love walking in the rain. Unlike the days of childhood, I now use an umbrella when the temperature is under 70 degrees! But I still wear my cowboy boots.
I was musing about other things that make me feel like a kid again. Riding my bike, sliding down a hill on a sled, laughing and playing with my great-grandchildren. Every time I walk on the boards in my basement, which were previously (for almost 200 years) the platform in the front of the one-room school where I received my primary education. It is the same platform from the same building where my mother attended eight years of school. We even shared the same teacher for several years each, H. Roy Smeltz.
Other things that make me feel like a kid again: Building a “fort” with the great-grandchildren, coloring with them, playing board and card games with them, or even with adults. I also like painting pictures and painting rocks with the kids.
I don’t watch much TV, but I occasionally get an old black-and-white movie or TV show of Roy Rogers, Gene Autry or the Lone Ranger. Then I hum along with Roy and Dale “Happy Trails to You.” I also love to shout along “High O Silver” and shout out the rhythm of the “William Tell Overture” which is the soundtrack music for The Lone Ranger. Gene Autry was my guy for singing “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.”
I have soundtracks of very old western songs which I play from time to time (before the ‘50s music hit my ears.) I have favorites from the ‘40s too because that is what my parents played on the radio. Patti Page and Doris Day were my female favorites. But there were others. All these memories, even if I am just rehearsing them in my brain, take me back to my carefree childhood.
Laughing and making even more memories with childhood friends is a good thing. My high school class just celebrated our 61st year since graduation. The day of our reunion, we had the pleasure of touring my Selinsgrove High School. There were lots of changes, of course, but memories didn’t change as I walked those halls again.
I find myself singing songs I learned in Sunday School all those years ago. “Bring Them In,” “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “God of Our Fathers,” “This is my Father’s World,” “Wonderful Words of Life,” “Jesus Loves the Little Children,” and oh so many more. I catch myself singing these and others many times, and I feel like a kid again trusting Jesus.
I learned many favorite Bible verses, and I share one with my family every week at our family suppers. This week it will be Hebrews 13:8: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” Having had the privilege to watch and participate in the growing up years of my children, grandchildren, and now my great-grandchildren helps to keep my mind on what it was like to be a child.
How about you? What stirs up those childhood thoughts? I hope they were pleasant times for you and that your memories bring you joy. Be sure to rehearse the faithfulness of God with your family. Help them grow in faith and assurance of God’s love, sacrificial death, and resurrection for them.
We can’t go back, nor would I want to. My life has not always been easy, but no matter what, this time in my life, I am always thankful. Not only for those childhood times, but for the here and now where I know the constant presence of my Savior, Jesus Christ.
There is very little in this world in which to place confidence these days. But it is with confidence and it is very exciting every day that I can trust God. There is no better way for a child to grow spiritually and emotionally than to believe Jesus who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. (John 14:6) I have the privilege of helping proclaim that message each week at Released Time Bible Club through Child Evangelism Fellowship. Joy unspeakable!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.