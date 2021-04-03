In the late 1950s I was a student at Selinsgrove Area High School. Except for those in my secretarial class, I don’t think many fellow students knew who I was. Those who know me now may find that hard to believe. I have never been obsessively shy, but I have always been determined and driven. High school for me was task oriented.
I learned to type well, enjoyed the myths in Latin, learned the rudiments of bookkeeping, excelled at shorthand, and lived for the days we had chorus practice during activity period. I did well in all these areas, but I wasn’t a social butterfly. Those chorus practice days were my favorite part of high school. Nancy, who was a year ahead of me, sat beside me. We became friends. In later years we worked for the same school district, and I had the pleasure of teaching her grandson, Brian. I had few friends in school, but my home relationships and farming were more important.
Conversations I heard between classes was in a different zone than my thoughts. No one talked about farming, horses or radio programs. By then most students had a TV in their home, or at least a telephone. They wore nail polish and make up; and that horrible lotion which made their skin look tanned, sometimes with streaks.
A life-long friend from childhood is Bonnie, a neighbor. Some friends rode my school bus (driven by my dad), and others were from Sunday school. My cousin, Helen, has always been my best friend, and always will be. And the years have added many wonderful friends. I can’t name them lest I miss someone. But I will mention just one cherished friend, Carole. As a young adult, she mentored me and helped me through some difficult times. Her late husband, Glen Miller, was our pastor.
A close friend was my brother’s girlfriend, Sandy. She later became a fellow secretary in the same office. She was maid of honor at my wedding, and she married my brother. My best friend in my class was Ranee. Many people believe we named our first daughter after her. It was just a coincidence, a fond one. My friend, Ranee, passed away in 2002. I still miss her.
My mother wanted to name my sister Renee. Dad didn’t like it. I was 5 years old and remember telling my mother, “I will have a little girl some day and I will call her Renee.” I almost didn’t; Paul had me nearly talked out of it. But when I saw her, I had to talk Paul into letting me call her Renee. When Paula was born, Paul said, “I’ll name this one.” It would be Paul Jr. or Paula. I love that name too.
Our daughters, Renee and Paula, are my best friends I have ever had on earth. Which brings me to the best friend of all, the Lord Jesus Christ. I can’t exalt him too highly. He deserves respect and honor. Revelation 4:11: “You are worthy our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things, and by your will they were created, and have their being.”
Proverbs 18:4 “There is a friend that sticks closer than a brother.” My brother, Jerry, and my sister, Anne, are trusted friends, as are Paul’s sisters, Lois and Shirl. I have many relatives I love and esteem highly. Sadly I know people who don’t associate with their siblings after growing up. That seems like such a loss to me. Family was extremely important to my dad, who was part of a large family. He passed that love of family down to me. I am grateful.
None of us is perfect, except Jesus Christ. So we imperfect people say or do things to upset others sometimes. Disappointment may set in. I choose to accept people who are imperfect. We have no other choice if we want to be associated with other people, and thankful they associate with imperfect me.
With Jesus there is no disappointment. He knows us better than anyone on earth, and he loves and cares for us. This is the friend who walks with me every moment, with no disappointment… closer than a friend or relative. Forever. Do you know him as your personal Savior, the forgiver of sin because he took our punishment?
Remember, Sunday we celebrate his resurrection. The fact that he became alive from the dead gives assurance that God received and approved the perfect sacrifice for our sin. The Bible says the wages of our sin is death. Jesus was perfect and didn’t need to die for his own sin, so our sin was laid upon the perfect lamb of God. Hallelujah. Happy Resurrection Sunday my friends!
