“See what love the Father has given us that we should be called children of God; and so we are.” (I John 3:1)
We have witnessed the sad problems with trying to rescue Americans and Afgan allies from Afghanistan as well as the citizens of allied nations and their helpers. And I suspect we will witness the tragic reality that we will not be able to save everyone we want to. When God gave us free will so we would have the ability to love like God, we all became imperfect. So we should not be surprised that this tragic situation was planned and carried out imperfectly.
Only God is perfect; so only God can be trusted perfectly. And God will bring all his children home to live with him in heaven, because God has both the love and the power to save everyone. Some people say that you need faith to be saved But God saves, not faith. Faith gives you the feeling of trust that God will save you. But this will be after our earthly life is over.
So it is a mistake to believe that God will always save us from the consequences of the mistakes we make in this earthly life. The problems with the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan should make that obvious. And once again I warn that if you do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus, you may not be spared the consequences of that decision, because God can be trusted to save us in the next life, but he has given us free will to determine our own fate in this life.
Now another misunderstanding concerning God is that he will not save some of his children, thus causing some to fear God, rather than love him. This idea that God will sent some people to Hell undermines our trust in God for our future salvation. And God wants us to know that he is all about love, not fear. So I John 4:17-18 says, “In this is love perfected with us, that we may have confidence for the day of judgment. … There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and he who fears is not perfected in love.”
So I will refer back to I John 4:7-8, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.” So you see it is all about love, not fear. And those who do not love do not know God, although they may think they do.
So I John 4:20 says, “If anyone says, ‘I love God’ and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother who he has seen, cannot love God whom he has not seen.”
I try to love like God, which means caring about everybody, just like God cares about everybody and can be trusted to eventually bring them home to live with him in heaven. But this does not mean I can ignore loving others in my earthly life. If I do not care about everyone now, I do not enjoy the first fruits of heaven now. If I hate others, I will make life now for me and others feel more like hell than heaven. So it is a clear choice for me. I will love people rather than hate them. Free will gives us all that same choice.
