“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27)
We are having hard times with the coronavirus. So I thought I might write a lighter column about Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends Rabbit and Piglet who seem to be lost in a small sand-pit on the top of the Forest. Rabbit said, “The fact is we’ve lost our way somehow.” Pooh was getting rather tired of that sand-pit, and suspected it of following them about, because whichever direction they started in, they always ended up at it; and each time, as it came through the mist at them, Rabbit said triumphantly, “Now I know where we are!” and Pooh said sadly, “So do I.” “Well, said Rabbit after a long silence, “we’d better get on. Which way shall we try?”
“Well,” said Pooh, “we keep looking for Home and not finding it, so I thought that if we looked for this Pit, we’d be sure not to find it, which would be a Good Thing, because then we might find something that wee weren’t looking for, which might be just what we were really looking for.
“What’s the good of that?” said Rabbit.
You may have lost a lot in this pandemic. So it may help if you broaden your search and find something new that could be even better than what you lost.
But Rabbit said, “If I walked away from this Pit, and then walked back to it, of course I would find it.”
“Try,” said Piglet. “We’ll wait here for you,” You get nowhere if you don’t at least try. After Pooh and Piglet waited 20 minutes for Rabbit, Pooh got up and said, “Now then Piglet, lets go home.” “But Pooh, said Piglet, “do you know the way?”
“No,” said Pooh. “But there are twelve pots of honey in my cupboard and they are calling to me. I couldn’t hear them properly before because Rabbit would talk, but if nobody says anything except those 12 pots, I think I shall know where they are calling from. Come on,” They walked off together for a long time. Piglet said nothing, so as not to interrupt the pots, and then there was a shout in front of them, and out of the mist came Christopher Robin.
We do not have a sixth sense to hear pots of honey. But we do have a sixth sense, because we are created in the image of God. So if we are not too distracted or busy we may listen to that sixth sense where we will hear the guidance of the Holy Spirit, which can lead us to a more heavenly life on this earth and also to Heaven itself in the next life. I have been noticing that Christopher Robin’s name starts with “Christ.” And when Jesus told his disciples that he was leaving this life, he promised them he would send the Counselor, who he calls in John 16:13 the Spirit of truth, saying, “When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all truth.” So deep within us is this Spirit of truth, who can teach us how to love like God loves everyone, because “God is love.” (I John 4:8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.