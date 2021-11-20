“Then God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, And over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.” (Genesis 1:26)
On the radio I heard an atmospheric scientist who is also an Evangelic Christian interviewed. She indicated that while the Bible is the written word of God, it is our responsibility to express God’s will through our actions. And she cited the scripture from Genesis 1:26. When God created us in his image, it was God’s intention that we would take care of his Creation with God’s loving care for his Creation. Further evidence of God’s intention is found in Genesis 2:13, where is says about Adam, “Then the Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it.”
But to fulfill God’s intention that we take care of all his Creation wisely and well, we need knowledge about how to do that best. And this is where science becomes helpful. Science studies God’s Creation, seeking the best way to care for this world that God has given the responsibility to take care of wisely and well. So this atmospheric scientist has no conflict between being an Evangelical Christian and a scientist. But she has found that scientists may criticize her for being an Evangelical Christian and Evangelical Christians may criticize her for being a scientist, since many of them reject science in favor of sticking strictly to the Bible. I have heard more than one say that they do not have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus because God will not allow them to catch it. But when God gave us responsibility for this world, that includes us and our health. So if we do not take advantage of the vaccine or wearing masks, we cannot expect God to save us from catching the virus and the consequences of suffering from the virus. Ignoring science means turning your back on the help science has discovered and made available to you and others.
But the atmospheric scientist has an even bigger danger in mind. And that is Global Warming, which endangers the whole world and everything in it, the totality of God’s Creation which God made us responsible for in the Bible. She has talked to many Christian groups about this. Christians have many fears about the future on this earth. Some even wonder if they should bring children into this world where Global Warming may make their lives unsustainable. But many more ignore the dangers of Global Warming. She said some deny that it even exists. But a greater percentage realize it is a great danger; yet they do not know what to do to stop it. So they give up hope and do nothing. Giving up hope does not help; and she says that things are already being done to help. It may not be enough yet, but there is hope that we will learn enough and take action enough to stop Global Warming. So she refers to Romans 8:24-25, “Now hope that is seen is not hope. … But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.” And hopefully with wise actions.
