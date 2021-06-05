Do you know about early traditions of brides carrying flowers? Years ago, people didn’t bathe very often. They didn’t have perfumes and deodorants either. The bride didn’t want her guests to smell unpleasant odors, so she carried flowers and placed as many bouquets as possible where people would be. So what better month than June when many flowers would be blooming?
June 7 would have been my mother’s birthday. June 2 would have been Paul’s 80th birthday. He graduated from Milton High School on his 18th birthday. It is also the birthday of my great-granddaughter Amelia. She turned 14. In addition, I celebrate the birthday of my column on the same day, completing 13 years.
Since speaking of weddings, my mind turns to romance. Not the kind in the movies, but what I consider real romance. Occasionally, my parents showed affection in front of us. Because my parents weren’t perfect, there were times I was upset when I felt tension between them. When they showed affection, it was a comfort to me. I was never afraid my parents would split, but I didn’t like (even silent) quarrels.
At square dances in Potts Grove, there was a point where the caller sang, “Kiss her in the moonlight if you dare.” It was comforting to see my parents kiss each other at that dance too. They were not publicly demonstrative in other situations.
Romance to me in my early days was limited to family matters and the wholesome movies which we attended. Roy Rogers and Gene Autry would see that the bad guys were in jail and they may (or not) have quickly kissed the girl whose ranch they saved.
Paul was always romantic and I liked it. He proposed and gave me a ring when I was totally not expecting it. He often expressed his love for me, in notes, cards, and verbally, throughout our 58 years of marriage.
Romance for me was even more than that. It was accepting each other as we were. It was growing together in beliefs, memories and customs. Celebrating small matters together, never being tempted to stray and not worrying about my love longing for other women. He also made me laugh by witty comments and things that were only funny to us.
An example of a loving couple that meant a lot to us were Keith and Mary Jo Barner. I sang at their wedding, where two members of the wedding party passed out and fell down. I also sang for them at their 25th anniversary celebration. They have gone through some tough ties together, including life-threatening cancer. For a number of years God healed Keith and they grew stronger together. Then God called Keith to join him in heaven.
My favorite Bible story on romance is that of Ruth and Boaz. They were an unlikely couple. I believe God set up the circumstances so they would meet and become one of the families into which the savior, Jesus Christ, would be born. God is the perfect matchmaker, I believe that was true for Paul and me too! I believe Paul was part of God’s plan for my life.
Do you find yourself thinking you could make some matches, perhaps you have done so. I know of happily married couples who met that way. My purpose in writing about this is not to make that an issue or an argument. I’m just thankful that God brought Paul into my life. On that point I will confidently stand.
Can you imagine Ruth and Boaz checking each other out on Match.com? They would probably not have been compatible by the world’s standards. They came from different backgrounds. She was young. She wasn’t of the same faith. He was an Israelite, she was a gentile. But when God is in a marriage, all is well. I didn’t say perfect, none of us are!
It’s true that marriage takes some work, and imperfections are seen more clearly to those with whom we live. One romantic thing I didn’t mention so far is forgiveness. How does forgiveness mesh with romance? Forgiveness increases love and appreciation for the giver and the receiver of forgiveness.
This is scriptural. The Bible teaches that God loves us so much he is willing to forgive our transgressions and our unbelief. This was the center of my romance with Paul. We both had confessed our sins to God and asked Jesus to be our personal savior. We were one in the spirit of God. Our love grew as our relationship with God grew. I know this because it is a teaching in the Holy Bible, and we experienced it for 58 years. Incidentally, God can heal a shaky marriage, take it from one who knows! Trust God.
