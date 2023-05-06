Meat prices have gone up. But chicken seems to be a more frequent protein for many. Many chicken-raising buildings are popping up all over our area. Because the demand for more and more chicken is prominent, the trend may likely continue.
In my early years, my family raised young “peeps” in a brooder house. They were delivered from Mattern’s Hatchery, Beaver Springs. The brooder was a metal hood with light bulbs underneath to keep a very warm temperature for the chicks.
The chicks ate fine “mash” (smashed grain) from small feeders, and drank water from an upside-down jar sitting in its lid with a circular moat extending out past the jar.
I enjoyed playing with them when they arrived in cardboard boxes with holes punched out all around the edges. Some of those cardboard circles (about the size of a nickle) were “dangling chads” and made good play money year after year.
I played with the chicks in the brooder house for a few weeks until they lost their cuteness and turned into a chore to feed, water, and muck out. After they grew up, they were moved to the chicken house to provide eggs for eating, selling, and for the hatchery to provide new peeps.
In ninth grade, our science teacher, Mr. Kissinger, incubated eggs. He opened one egg every day to show the embryo growth. In the end there was one chick that pecked its way out of the egg alive. Being the only farm girl in that class, I received the chick.
The little black chick thought I was his mother. He followed me around everywhere outside. A cat sneaked up and wounded him. I rescued him, splint his leg, put ointment on his wounds. He lived (albeit with a limp) for a long time.
I loved collecting eggs. I didn’t mind reaching under the chickens, unless they were “clucks.” This term meant they had intentions of hatching their eggs, and they were pretty nasty about it. We would get pecked and flopped while trying to get their eggs from under them. It was a challenge I was up to. I loved the victory.
Sometimes “clucks” would deposit eggs along a fence row, or under rose bushes. On rare occasions, these hiding places weren’t found, and there would be newly hatched peeps. But my parents sold eggs to the hatchery for an income, and they got the new peeps from the hatchery, so there was no good reason to let them hatch on the farm.
The men in our family didn’t like eating chicken, but when my mom got hungry for chicken, she just cut off a chicken’s head, butchered it, and we had chicken. I enjoyed the slaughter and even the cleaning. I couldn’t wait to learn how to wield the hatchet!
At age 11, I became a professional chicken catcher. I’ve written about that a few times.
Since I always try to close with a spiritual application, my contemplation took me to the phrase “Are you chicken?” A chicken is a common domestic fowl, but it has also taken on slang terminology. A coward. Any of various foolhardy competitions in which the participants persist in a dangerous or preposterous course of action until one loses nerve and stops.
I don’t get the relationship between cowardice and chickens. I’ve been attacked and scratched by pretty many chickens which showed no cowardice. Although hens are usually meek, they will go to great lengths to protect their brood.
The Bible speaks highly of meekness which is NOT the same as cowardice.
Meek: patient, long-suffering, forbearing, putting up with wrongs patiently and without complaint, humble. “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” Matthew 5:5.
“The meek shall obtain fresh joy in the Lord, and the poor among mankind shall exult in the Holy One of Israel.” Isaiah 29:19. Being meek can be a way of avoiding much stress and anger.
But meek people can also be bold in matters deemed important. They usually recoil from nonsense or angry confrontation, but they will often stand firm when the outcome is significant. Scriptural examples would be the apostles when they were severely persecuted for their belief in Jesus Christ as God’s Son and the Messiah of the world.
“And when they had prayed, the place in which they were gathered together was shaken and they were filled with the Holy Spirit and continued to speak the word of God with boldness.” Acts 4: 31-35.
“So he (Paul) went in and out among them in Jerusalem, preaching boldly in the name of the Lord.” Acts 9:28. Perhaps sometime this week have your favorite chicken dish, and remember: that’s the reason people raise chickens. And stand firm on matters of great importance.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
