Beginning a new year, a new week, a new day. Every second is prompting us to use it wisely.
Do you make New Year’s Resolutions? I’ve written about this subject several times, so you may know I don’t make new resolutions. They are the same daily. I resolve to do my best to serve my King Jesus with all my heart, mind and soul.
You may ask, “How are you doing with that?” Let me answer that by presenting the “Three P’s of Sin. I have not reached the state of perfection, but as a believer in Jesus Christ who has redeemed me from sin’s punishment, I am now released from number 1, the “Penalty of sin.”
The apostle Paul explains in Romans 6 that believers in Christ are no longer a slave to sin. Yes, we still sin, but because of the indwelling Holy Spirit, sin is no longer our master. So the Holy Spirit helps us to withstand number 2, the “Power of sin.”
I look forward to heaven for several reasons, but one is because we who are saved by the Blood of Jesus Christ will be totally free from number 3, the “Presence of sin.” We will no longer have a sin nature. All Believers in Christ can remember to thank Jesus every day for the “Three P’s”.
From a personal standpoint, I am giving Glory to God that I am growing in knowledge about the truths of the Gospel and how to depend more on God and less on my own strength. The Bible teaches we cannot meet this measure here on earth while sin is all around us.
These words are on a Christmas card I received from my cousin Sheila. God’s Gift. “Little baby on the hay, soon there’ll be another day when nails shall pierce your hands and feet as you provide our sin’s defeat. Risen Jesus on the throne, we lift our praise to you alone—for you’re the gift that we receive the moment that our hearts believe” by Roy Lessin.
Inside, is this scripture, II Corinthians 9:15. “Thank God for this gift, His gift. No language can praise it enough!” The wording continues, “This Christmas, as you consider all the awesome things that have come to you through Jesus. God’s perfect gift, remember that it is but a taste of all the good things that are yet to come.”
Then, as I consider the title of this writing, “A New Beginning,” I have been thinking of those babies who are abruptly and painfully evacuated from their (should be) safe growing place, their mother’s womb. Those lives have been horribly terminated.
What about their “New Beginnings?” Yes, they have been transported immediately to Heaven. But that altruistic fact is not the reason these babies are killed.
What about those more than 62 million lives in the United States alone (those we know of) who could be workers and purchasers of goods? I can’t get away from the thought that God has spoken in the Bible about consequences of our choices as a country. I think we are seeing some of them.
And there are some of the same consequences around the world because we know America is not the only country which has taken life and death into their own hands. I have heard all the arguments for abortion, you have too. One is, “Who would take care of these babies and help them grow into productive humans?”
Besides the fact that they are already humans who are being killed, there are many who want to have children, and will adopt if given the opportunity. There are thousands of pro-life pregnancy care centers, and “Walking with Mom’s in Need” initiatives.
That is my soap box about which I pray frequently, but don’t usually give my voice in this column. But once again, “Why are these human children not allowed a new beginning?”
I love pets, and have no anger about the begging to keep pets from being abused. And we protect endangered animals. There are laws about every aspect of keeping them alive. Yet we kill our own babies on the idolatry altars of self, women’s sports, careers, money, and personal freedom. Shame on us.
I pray you will have a new beginning each day as you seek to walk with the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
