Thunderstorms. I still love them. My favorite places during these storms were in the barn or on the porch. Even for my years when we have no barn, I tried to be on a porch with a roof. I knew it was not safe to be out in the open, nor did I ever stand under a tree to watch. From the barn I could see the lightning rod on the house, and I always wanted to see bolts of lightning hit that metal rod. It didn’t happen, but I was well entertained by the bolts I saw in the sky.
Then came the “boom” or distant rolling thunder. After I saw a bolt of lightning, I always counted, “1, 1,000; 2, 1,000; 3, 1,000; etc.” This was to estimate the distance of the lightning bolt. Each thousand word equaled approximately one mile. Sometimes, I didn’t get to count because I could feel the slight tremor when the lightning hit something close by or dissipated over the hill.
During my childhood, our house and barn had lightning rods. My mother explained the concept to me that lightning seeks a tall place to strike.
The lightening rods were metal and taller than the buildings; they were grounded at the bottom. They are installed so lightning would not set buildings ablaze, or split trees around the buildings. Apparently it worked. Rain showers often found me walking or playing in the rain, but not in electrical storms. You could guess correctly that I still like the sound of rain on the roof of my home or on my car while I am driving.
Though I am not afraid, I do understand they can be dangerous. We were surrounded by trees on the south side of Nittany Mountain for many years. I saw it strike two times. I am sure you have lost electrical current at your home. We’ve lost electronic equipment, and have been without electricity as long as four days. I’m sure you have your own memories. I still enjoy the display of God’s creation and displays of might.
On hot summer nights, we have seen “heat lightning” on many occasions. When investigating this phenomenon, here is what I found. It is a flash or flashes of light seen near the horizon, especially on warm evenings. The lightning is happening from a distant thunderstorm far enough away where the sound of thunder doesn’t travel all the way to where it is being observed.
You can see lightning from a thunderstorm up to 100 miles away, but unless you’re within 10 to 15 miles of the storm, you probably won’t hear the thunder. Experts say it is not “heat lightning.” I have no intention of changing what I call it.
Then there are “lightning bugs.” Again, that is misnomer. When we catch them in the summer and put them in a canning jar, they are still “lightning bugs.” Then we let them go. Did you know the firefly (correct name) i Pennsylvania’s state insect? If you were my school student, you may remember the state symbols. Here is a list: Animal, white tail deer; fish, brown trout; tree, hemlock; fowl, ruffed grouse; dog, great dane; flower, mountain laurel; beverage, milk.
I love it when kids learn new things. Schooling was chaotic this past year. It is my prayer kids can get back in the groove this year. Please be aware there are things being taught to your children and grandchildren which are not Biblical, and the goal of our bureaucrats is to dissolve our nation of the true memories of our founding principles. It is our job to keep teaching them what is true and explaining to them that God’s way is the best way for them to grow and learn.
I always feel refreshed and blessed to know how much God loves us, He especially holds children in very high regard. He told us that is a very bad thing to offend children by teaching them the lies of this world. Jesus showed how much he loves us by taking our sin upon his own body. He died to make a way for our sins to be forgiven. He became alive again from the dead, and now teaches believers how to live victoriously in this life. No small thing is the assurance that he is preparing a place in Heaven for those of us who love him and believe in him as personal savior.
I am thankful for the display of lightning, just another thing which shows God’s power. And I’m thankful for the ultimate power of his love and grace upon us.
