In school, I loved the subject of English completely. Unlike most other students, I loved diagramming sentences. I don’t think that is done any more. And from what I have seen of writing reports and college papers, teaching of grammar has lost some importance in schools.
I’ve heard that cursive writing has gone out of vogue in elementary schools, as has factual history. Unbalanced teachings and news produce folks who no longer love our country.
Back to grammar. First, I am not perfect in this subject but it still matters to me.
From age 11, I wanted to be a secretary, and for 15 years was one (before the term changed to “administrative assistant”) before becoming a teacher. A secretary must have good grammatical skills. Whatever correspondence leaves an office should be 100% grammatically correct. I also believe a public speaker should use 100% proper grammar.
In the present, many executives write their own correspondence. But if a correspondence passes through the hands and eyes of an administrative assistant, that correspondence should be grammatically perfect.
When I was teaching, I taught proper grammar. I also taught word study as to which word to use when there were several spellings for the same sound. Some of those are what I am going to share now.
“A lot” is two words. There is no such word as “alot.” I have a lot of marbles. The word “allot” means to appropriate.
To, too, two. Two is always a number, and most folks get that one right. “Too” is the word most often used incorrectly. “Too” means excessively, or also. When not using the number two, or “too” then use “to.” I love you too. I paid too much for it.
Your, You’re. These are used incorrectly most times I see them. Only use “your” when you mean “belongs to you.” You dropped your pencil. I saw your new car.
“You’re” means “You are.” as in “You’re welcome.” Not “Your welcome.” It hurts my fingers to even type it that way!
“Its, it’s.” It’s always means “it is.” It’s snowing again. Use “its” for every other use, such as “belongs to it.” Your hair lost its curl.
“I and me.” Speakers and writers galore have this wrong. I wish I had the nerve to tell them. You may want study this. Sid and I went to the Farm Show. Terrance went with Sid and me. Do not say, “Terrance went with Sid and I.” Ouch. This is a prevalent error of writers and speakers. If you take out the other name, you are saying, “Terrance went with I.” That is wrong, wrong.
I’ve been seeing and hearing it a lot. More and more people are adopting it. As a matter of fact I thought it may have been changed because some incorrect grammar has been accepted and placed in new dictionaries. But I fact-checked it, and it hasn’t changed. I will still invite you to walk with Vivian and ME, not Vivian and I. Used as a subject however, it is correct to say, “Carole and I went for a drive.
“Were, we’re.” The easy one is “we’re” which always means “we are.” “Were” is often confused with we’re. It is a past tense verb, but not so much a problem as some others.
“Where, wear.” Where is a place. “I went to where the grass was greener.” Where can also be used as a conjunction, but I won’t address it because I rarely see it spelled incorrectly when used that way. “Wear” is what you do with clothes.
“Seen, saw.” Seen is used with a helping verb: have, has, had. I saw an owl. I have seen an eagle in a field. Perhaps the misuse of the word “seen” in our area is a colloquialism, just specific to certain areas.
“Lyme Disease” is often spoken and written incorrectly as “Lyme’s Disease.” Check these out for your own usage: Farther/further, whose/who’s, though/tough, through/threw, course/coarse, track/tract.
There are many others, but I shared the most abused ones. Some punctuation rules have changed since my secretarial days; and I don’t think I have them all ironed out yet, but I’ll keep learning.
That’s my passion: learning. First thing, and most important to me is to grow in knowledge of my Savior, Jesus Christ. What I wrote above pales in comparison to his awesomeness!
There are over 200 names for Jesus in the Bible, here are a few. Savior, Redeemer, Bread of Life, Lord, Creator, Son of the Living God, Only Begotten Son, Beloved Son, the Holy One of Israel, Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace, King of Kings and many more. Lifelong learning is a good thing. Keep reading and studying.
