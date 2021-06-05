“For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son, in order that he may be the first-born among many brethren.” (Romans 8:29)
Although I was raised Presbyterian and graduated from a Presbyterian Seminary and was pastor of a Presbyterian church, my rebirth experience came from reading a letter by Martin Luther. So for many years I accepted Luther’s belief that we are saved by faith, as a free gift of God’s grace.
But as a pastor years later, I read one reason John Calvin believed in the sovereignty of God and predestination. Calvin was sure that if his salvation depended on him in any way, he would mess up somehow and lose his salvation. So the idea that my salvation depended completely on God choosing to save me sounded like a more secure basis than me having faith.
Now although Presbyterians are known for believing in predestination, St. Augustine also believed in it. And other denominations also agree, but don’t talk about it. Yet a concern arose when Christians believing in predestination tried to figure out who the “elect” were that were predestined by God to be saved.
So I was interested when the President of Union Seminary was interviewed on the program “On Being,” because she expressed her belief that God had predestined everyone to be saved. She said that God’s grace preceded man’s sin. So before God gave people the ability to sin by giving them free will, he had already decided to save them all. So Paul says in Romans 11:32 “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.”
Now this is a much more secure basis for not only my salvation, but for everyone’s salvation. My Salvation is secure despite the fact that I am imperfect. So not only have I sinned in he past, I know I will continue to sin in this earthly life. Sometimes I have disobeyed God willingly, and sometimes out of ignorance of his will. I will try not to disobey God’s will in the future, but in this complex and confusing world, I will not always understand his will for me correctly.
But my certainty both for my salvation, and for everyone’s comes from my belief that God is love. God gave up some of his sovereign power when he gave us free will; so we would have the ability to love like him. But God never gave up any of his love for us. That is why from the very beginning God decided to save everyone. Therefore God, as our loving Father in heaven, has predestined everyone to be saved.
So Paul writes in Romans 8:38-39, “For I am sure that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
In so far as we love everyone like God and his Son Jesus, we become the first-born among many brethren. The many brethren will eventually be everyone, because God, who is love, loves everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.