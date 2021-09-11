My friend, Barb, and I visited with dear friend Helen Fetzer on her 92nd birthday, Aug. 22. She is bright and cheerful, filled with excitement about life, flowers, her family and friends.
I related a few memories to her that day. My mother was her very close friend. When I was 12, she was visiting with my mother in the cow stable. Mother and I were milking cows (always by hand.)
They were having a conversation that interested me very much, so I eaves dropped. My mother was telling that the doctor said her baby was due on June 26. I got so excited! Anne was 7 years old. Would I have another wonderful sister? Or would Jerry finally get the brother he wanted for years?
As they talked I was soon to learn that she was going back over her experience of expecting Anne. The doctor never changed the date, but Anne was born on July 6. I was slightly disappointed there wouldn’t be a new baby.
For another memory, I reminded Helen about carrying our school’s drinking water from a nearby farm. We had a bare tree branch which was put through the handle on the water jug so two people could carry it back to school. It seemed to always be a boys’ job. This one time, another girl and I were allowed to do it.
So my friend and I went to Helen’s farm to get water. It was usually carried from Art Brouse’s farm on the other side of the school. I can’t remember why we couldn’t get it there this one time. Perhaps he had surface water get into the well. I wouldn’t think that we two girls just “decided” to go to the other farm for water. Would you think that?
We had to go to the house to find someone to pump the water for us using the electric pump near the barn. For some reason we followed Helen into her attic. I noticed she was wearing a maternity top. Sure enough Kay was on the way. She doesn’t remember why she took us up there before she could pump our water for us. I don’t either, but somehow I figure my curiosity had something to do with it.
Several years later, my parents bought that farm from them. I spent more time in that attic. First and foremost, I was nosy, and there were interesting things in a big trunk up there. It was also the place where Christmas presents were “hidden.”
Next memory was when my parents were boarding Curt & Helen’s pony, Smokey, on our farm. I spent many hours with Smokey riding (bare back) to New Berlin and Kratzerville and visiting people in between. Sometimes in Kratzerville, I stopped by Helen’s place to give Smokey a visit. This particular time, Helen and her friend Erma Mae were sitting in the yard. They proudly showed me they could both stand on their heads. Helen doesn’t remember that either, but my memory of it is very vivid. I don’t know what Smokey thought of it, but I was impressed. I even laughed with them when they stood back up.
Friends and relatives who know Jesus Christ as personal Savior provide especially joyous friendships. Our hearts are indwelt by the King of kings. We have the same royal blood coursing through our veins. On most matters that are important, we think alike. We worship the best friend of all, Jesus Christ, who is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. Here is a song about this very best friend! By Will L. Thompson.
Jesus is all the world to me,
My life, my joy, my all;
He is my strength from day to day,
Without Him I would fall;
When I am sad, to Him I go,
No other one can cheer me so;
When I am sad, He makes me glad;
He’s my friend.
Jesus is all the world to me,
My friend in trials sore;
I go to Him for blessings, and
He gives them o’er and o’er;
Following Him, I know I’m right,
He watches o’er me day and night;
Following Him, by day and night;
He’s my friend.
Jesus is all the world to me,
I want no better friend;
I trust Him now, I’ll trust Him when
Life’s fleeting days shall end:
Beautiful life with such a friend,
Beautiful life that has no end;
Eternal life, eternal joy;
He’s my friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.