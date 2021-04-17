Many people love Autumn because of the changes in temperature, colored leaves, hiking and other reasons. It is a great time for horseback riding, playing with grandchildren outside, jumping in leaves and riding a motorcycle.
Spring is wonderful as well. My senses are in tune to the blooms around the house, the neighborhoods where I walk, and as I drive past homes and businesses. On the farm, it was a busy time preparing soil and planting. So, this past week, I planted 19 flower pots, fertilized the rose bushes and seeing the flowers. Blue bells, hyacinths, daffodils, johnny-jump-ups, crocus, iris, tulips, pansies, and others are budding and blooming.
You may think I’m insane; but I like dandelion flowers, and they are abundant! I will also enjoy goldenrod when it appears. Farmers don’t like it in their fields, but in Germany I saw it purposely grown in yards.
Each kind of tree awakens from the winter in tones of green, yellow, and red The evergreens retain their dark colors of green, waiting for the world to catch up. I like to remember my mother’s favorite color of green. Several beautiful shades can be seen in the same field or lawn.
I like many colors; my favorite is yellow. Maybe that is why I like dandelion flowers. I also love to eat dandelion, but I didn’t get any this year, because of surgery. But I saw it when it was ready to harvest. I should have called one of you to do the bending over for it. I will survive without it until next year.
Blossoms on fruit trees and ornamental trees are stunning. A few years ago, Amelia and I were outside when the apple blossoms were falling. She said, “Gram, look, it’s snowing.” We picked up a few and she studied and commented on how soft they are but “they aren’t cold.” I love the learning and adaptations little children make when they experience something new.
Lilacs are almost ready to burst forth. I love the colors and the fragrance.
Flowers might be my favorite thing about spring, though I enjoy the birds singing and seeing the different varieties including robins, of course. I also enjoy the cardinals, doves and jays that have stayed through the winter I don’t enjoy the hundreds of black birds that live in my arborvitaes trees! They must like my yard because they are always putting deposits on everything.
I don’t live in a mansion, but I am thankful for my home nonetheless. But even real man-made mansions, which are ornate, sometimes gaudy, are always interesting. They don’t hold up against the mansions God is preparing in Heaven.
Those are made 100 percent perfect gems and metals but they will not be gaudy. Here is one of the meaningful scriptures regarding Heaven. John 14:1-6: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you so. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.”
“Thomas said to him, ‘Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?’ Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” Believers will spend eternity in this perfect place.
These will be perfect, as will everything else. God cannot stand sin. So no sin will enter Heaven. Since we are all sinners, we can’t go there with our sin. Jesus Christ took our sin on himself when he died on the cross.
Individuals can ask Him for forgiveness and thank Him for taking our sin punishment. When you receive him into your life and repent (or turn away from) the old life, you will be saved from eternal punishment.
We are not going to magically become perfect; but when we sin, we have an advocate, Jesus, our redeemer, who takes our request for forgiveness to God, the Father.
Springtime, yes, it is a great time of year. Whether at home or away, things look new, alive again, and we stay outside longer to walk, play, and work.
But nothing on earth is perfect, except the love of God. In Heaven, our mansion will be perfect, as will everything else.
Thinking of my marvelous savior, Jesus Christ, I agree with a song by this title: “It is Springtime in My Soul.” If you have access to it, hum the happy tune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.