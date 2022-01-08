“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” (Matthew 5:44-45)
I was pleasantly surprised when I went to the local restaurant, Bread of Life, this morning to be asked about the different types of love. What a rare opportunity! So I will write about some of those types of love in this column and how I described them.
In the scripture from Matthew 5:44-45, Jesus is asking us to love our enemies so we will love like God does. I call that Godlike love, and the Greek word for loving like God is “agape.”
According to the theologian Richard Niebuhr, agape means having compassion for everyone, because God cares about everyone. And proof that God cares about everyone is that he “makes the sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” That includes everyone.
But in addition to agape, we can have “eros” for some people, which is the Greek word for what we usually call “romantic love.” We usually feel romantic love for someone we feel is desirable. Richard Niebuhr says we should have “non-possessive eros.” for God. This makes sense because we cannot possess God, although some people try to control God. It also makes sense to me, because I always find God desirable, although some Christians believe in a God that will send some people, maybe many people to Hell to be tortured forever. That God does not sound like God is always desirable. But I believe in the God who cares about everyone and who will eventually take good care of everyone with him in Heaven.
But the non-possessive nature of love can also apply to our love for people we feel are desirable in this earthly life. When I was married to Ramona, I possessed her only in the sense that she freely gave herself to me. And if I wanted to possess someone else romantically that would be hurtful to her, and so she would naturally be jealous. But she has gone to heaven. Yet I can love anyone I feel desirable non-possessively. Then I am not limited to enjoying loving only one person. If loving one person gives me joy, loving many people can give me much more joy. And non-possessive love has the additional benefit that it does not need anything back from the person I enjoy loving for me to enjoy loving them. To require anything back is to set yourself up for disappointment and pain rather than the pleasure of enjoying loving them simply because you feel they are desirable. The world is full of desirable people, and we can enjoy loving as many as we know. People may have trouble loving God, because God is invisible. Thus I John 4:20 says, If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, cannot love God whom he has not seen.”
So find and appreciate what is desirable in the people you know and enjoy loving them for it, as God also surely does.
