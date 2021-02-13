“Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” (Matthew 5:5)
The Beatitude in Matthew 5:5 can be misunderstood in many ways. Meek is often interpreted as meaning “weak.” And in this world it seems that the strong get possession of the land and other possessions, not the weak. However, the strong push and shove and fight to get possession, because they do not feel the earth is already theirs by inheritance. Everything in God’s Creation really belongs to God. But when we enter his Creation he passes it on to us, like an inheritance. And from the beginning God puts us here to take good care of his Creation. Genesis 2:15 says, “The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to till it and keep it.” So we should be gentle with this earth that we have inherited.
But there are people now on this earth that we have inherited. And this column will focus on being gentle with other people. William Barclay in his Bible Commentary says “that the word ‘meek’, in Greek ‘praus’, was one of the great Greek ethical words.… It is clear this word ‘praus’ means far more than the English word ‘meek’ now means; it is, in fact, clear that there is no one English word which will translate it, although perhaps the word “gentle comes nearest to it.”
This column was inspired by a friend expressing his concern with my welfare. He said that he recognizes me as tender. So he was concerned that another friend who he felt was much stronger than me, would overwhelm me. Here we find a misunderstanding of both me and the other friend, as well as what it is like to be tender or meek or gentle. Native Americans understood human nature better than my concerned friend. The Iroquois have a proverb. “The greatest strength is gentleness.” It is widely misunderstood that being hard is being strong. The friend he feared would overwhelm me gets very upset and loud when someone disagrees with him, so he reacts strongly, and thus seems strong, but is in fact quite fragile. So he reacts loudly because he feels the need to defend his fragile ego. It is people who are weak who need to react strongly to anything or anyone who threatens them in some way. So I try to be very gentle with this fragile friend, and others like him. To calm my concerned friend, I said, “I am like water, which can be struck a thousand times and suffer no harm.” Yet the strongest stone can be shattered with a single blow. Indeed, an Oglala Sioux proverb says, “We should be like water, which is lower than all things yet stronger even than the rocks.” So I find it easy to be gentle with all of God’s Creation, including all the people in God’s Creation. And my strength comes from all the love I have received from both God and others in this earthly inheritance. An Apache proverb says, “It makes no difference as to the name of God, since love is the real God of all the world.”
I John 4:7-8 says, “Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God, and he who loves … knows God.” He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.”
