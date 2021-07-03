The carnival is over for this year, but Independence Day is upon us. New Berlin has a list of fun things coming up.
Beginning after lunch, Sunday, July 4, registration for the Pet Parade is at 1:30 with the parade at 2 p.m. It begins at the borough building on Mill Road to Plum Street.
The yearly Turtle Derby registration is 1:15 p.m., or immediately after the pet parade. The race begins at 3.
I like all the events, but my favorite is the Cardboard Boat Regatta beginning at the bridge over Penns Creek. Registration & Inspection: 3:30 p.m., race at 4:15. Rules for the boat construction are online at newberlinpa.us or available at the borough office on Water Street.
Cornhole Tournament registration is at 4:45 p.m., and the tournament begins at 5. There will be a Cake Wheel and children’s games from 1 p.m. at the American Legion pavillion.
A community picnic includes vendors or you may bring your own picnic beginning at 5:30 p.m. A Musical Vesper Service at 6 p.m. features “Mercy Run.” A second session is later.
Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Donations can be given at various locations.
The firemen’s carnival is planning to bring back a parade next year, and rides. But the food again was terrific, as were good band entertainment and games.
I visited with friends I don’t get to see often enough. Corey, Wayne, Barb, Carole, Kay, Shirley, Darlis, Don, Marlene, Sam, Brenda, Dave, Marg, Dale, Ron, Jean, Jeannette, Lovetta, and more. I had a good time meeting some new friends too. Especially, Macay and Katelyn, Brad, Vera and Kathy, Jamie and family. I am hoping to see these folks in my life again. Maybe I will see you at Fourth of July activities.
Whatever you plan for tomorrow or the rest of the weekend, have fun with your family. Be safe and remember the sacrifices made for us to belong to this country. It is wounded deeply now and we need to pray. People are still putting their lives in danger to protect our country and our cities. Other people are putting themselves and their children in danger by trying to sneak or otherwise get their families into this country.
In II Chronicles: “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sins, and will heal their land.” The people called by his name are not “Americans,” but Christians – believers in Jesus Christ, God’s son, from any country.
Some of our churches don’t even make a pretense to love our country. People are wanting to live their own lives without consulting God’s way! They present themselves as Christians, but their lives show a love for the dark side.
Those of us who love Jesus as our Savior and our only hope, are called to live in this world, but to live above the circumstances. The Bible says we are not to be indistinguishable from the way the world lives. Yes, we should live as good citizens, but our God is above the realm of “Do your own thing, live as you please.” We need to reserve our commitment for God alone.
Jesus taught that we should pay taxes, obey laws, and live by the best of our ability with God’s help as he would have us live. Let’s pray that our country will return to what is right, and return to God, individual by individual.
I have heard many speakers say that our country needs to return to God. I don’t disagree with that, but it can only happen one person at a time. Are you one of those who will stand firm in God’s word even though our world is not friendly to Christians?
I was reading the Bible this week where it says that our lives are but a vapor. Think of that, we don’t have much time on earth. Eternity is forever, we have this little time here to prepare for eternity. Our bodies will pass away, but our spirits are forever!
Our country’s roots were written as the founders’ intention for the Constitution, which was our country’s authority. It is being eroded. Let’s pray to return to God’s authority and do the right thing in our lives wherever God has placed us and called us to serve God in spirit and in truth. We need to visibly live our faith in our little corner of the world, and pray. Let’s do it!
