“But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” (Matthew 5:44-45)
I often write about loving because our ultimate goal is to love like God does, which is why God created us in his image. But a book I once read said that when we can’t experience that Godlike love, we settle for something less, like power or money or prestige. But ultimately that will not satisfy, just like hating will not satisfy. Only Godlike love will satisfy and give us the joy that God wants us to experience. Hating seems to come too easy, because it does not satisfy and gives us no joy. Yet there are all too many reasons we may choose to hate.
But I want to write about some of the reasons we don’t experience the joy of loving like God intends. I have been told that when I use the word ‘love,’ people think that I mean romantic love, which is called ‘eros’ in the Greek language that the New Testament was written in. But too many people fail at experiencing and enjoying that romantic love. Just consider the many divorces, in which people may even end up in hating their former spouse. The problem often is that each partner looks for what they want from the other; and when they disagree, they end up fighting, even hating, rather than loving.
But Godlike love is caring about everyone, just as God cares about everyone, no matter what they are like. So I care about everyone. And I even pray for anyone who is persecuting me, because I realize that they are missing out on the joy of loving like God does. I want them to find and feel that Godlike joy, because I care about them, just like God does.
The theologian, Richard Niebuhr, says we should have non-possessive “eros” for God. You would thing that would be easy. Surely God is always desirable. But Martin Luther had trouble loving God when he was first a Monk, because he could not love a God who would send people, possibly even him, to Hell. So those who do not feel true Godlike love, may accuse God of sending people to Hell, and thus render even God hard to love.
Now it is natural to love people or things that we find desirable with “eros” The problem comes in if we need to possess who or what we find desirable. This can cause trouble in marriages. But it also narrows the scope of who or what we can enjoy loving. I can get great joy from loving someone without feeling any need to possess that person as a spouse or in any other way. I can enjoy loving without needing to be rich or powerful or famous. I can even enjoy loving someone who may hate me. The joy comes from how I feel, not them. I have been condemned by people, but it just bounces off harmlessly, because what counts is that I accept and continue to love them, no matter what they think or feel about me. It is always my power to love like God. No one can prevent me from loving like that. It’s also your choice. The more you choose to love, the more you will enjoy people and life. So I choose to enjoy loving people, all people.
