New Year’s Resolutions: Have you kept them so far? I don’t make them, although I do set goals. My goal is at the end of this column. Things are different this year for sure, but some things remain the same. Are we the same as when we were young? Are young people today anything like we were? I’ll tell some of my observations, and let you decide for yourself.
My great-grandchildren love playing in the snow. Just as I did and still do. They have different sliding equipment. Mine was my mother’s metal runner sled. I think modern kids tire of the snow after the first day though. Winter nights are different for them. We were out in the snow as much as possible. Our school allowed sleds. We played fox and goose. We were not punished for throwing snowballs. Of course, we made angels in the snow. Kids still enjoy doing that.
I love seeing the kids rolling off the plastic sleds laughing out loud. My youngest great-grandson likes shoveling and pushing snow. Then he gets on a slide and plays some more. When I had horses, they liked playing in the snow. I was able to catch a picture of Comet jumping and playing in the snow. I had it enlarged and framed, hanging in the living room during winter. The kids loved playing with the horses in the snow though that era is gone — no horses allowed in New Berlin.
A number of years ago, the kids were curious about my childhood ironing board. I had it in the family room with things arranged on it. One of them seemed interested, and she wanted to see how it worked. Note that it is only about 2 feet off the floor. I thought she pulled over her little chair to sit down. She climbed onto it, then stepped onto the ironing board and it collapsed. I repaired it later. She will probably never need to use a real one unless she becomes a seamstress as I did. I use the ironing board for pressing seams, taking nearly as much time as I spend at the sewing machine.
My mom ironed on Tuesday. Monday was washing, just like “Here we go round the Mulberry Bush.” Mother had a “sprinkler” to make the clothes damp after bringing them in. It was a soda bottle having a top with holes to sprinkle the clothes. Thus it was possible to iron wrinkles from clothes which were acquired from being put through a wringer. The irons were literally made of iron. Two were placed on the iron cook stove. One would get hot and be used, then be replaced by the other. Today, these irons sit in my home. I am glad I had the experience of using them, but glad I don’t have to use them anymore.
By the wringer washer, there were two wooden tubs with rinse water. The tubs were then used on Saturday nights for our weekly bath. The same tubs were used for butchering, and sugar curing hams.
I got off track there, but I love when my young ones enjoy the same things I did. I knew that hard work was needed to farm for a livelihood. My recent ethnic background was German on both family trees. My parents definitely had the Judeo-Christian work ethic and passed it along. I hope I have been faithful to do the same for my next 3 generations.
You won’t be surprised to know I believe what the Bible teaches on this subject. The idea is that anyone who doesn’t work, doesn’t eat. The Bible also teaches to do good to others, to give to and help the poor, and to foster gratitude and acceptance of circumstances. Fun and play was a great part of childhood too. My family wasn’t perfect, none are. But for the most part, my parents got it right.
You may get the idea I am proud and pleased with my heritage. I’m sure you are equally proud of yours. Likewise, you would be right to think I am proud of our offspring and their families too. I am also moved by the Holy Scriptures, which not only teach me how best to live, but give encouragement and blessings beyond imagination! The Bible says, “There is nothing new under the sun.” Old meets new, and we’re not surprised. It’s all been around before.
My 2021 goal is the same as previous years. I want to strive to live to the Glory of God no matter the circumstances because God is the maker, helper and healer whom I trust. Do I live up to that goal? Not hardly. We are all sinners and in need of help from our perfect Savior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.