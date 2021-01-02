Happy New Year! It seems everyone is looking for something new this year. Or maybe something old… Good health, ending of the virus! Let’s look at new things.
When buying a new car, it’s not new when you drive it off the lot. A new puppy or kitten grows up very quickly. I am not saying that “new” is wrong. It can be very important! New relationships become solid, taken for granted, or broken.
How about that new snow we had recently? For snow lovers, it wasn’t new long enough. It became old with dirt. Then it was quickly rained away. How long is a home new? Scraping a doorway or wall sort of initiates it. New carpet, or new hardwood flooring, drapes?
New friends become classic as you learn and grow together. A marriage is considered new for one year. To remain new requires some skill. But it can be done. My 58-year marriage wasn’t long enough.
Computers and cell phones I’m told, are old in about six months. If that is correct, I suspect few of us have new computers, except for recent Christmas gifts. The reason they become old so quickly is because better ones are being made all the time. I was thinking about video games, Atari for instance. It was the rage back in the day. Does anyone have a working Atari now? Play Station I, II, III, DS, and all the other stuff. Did you have a Wii? I can’t keep up, but I don’t try to!
We used to write letters. Though many of our thoughts are captured on Facebook, I am glad we still send cards. My first letters were mailed for 3 cents. My mother allowed me one letter a month. I wrote every day on the back of a Snyder County calendar page and sent it to my cousin, Helen, once a month.
I love using the internet, I can research any subject that crosses my mind. I can also send messages quickly. I don’t need to tell you that communication is new compared to even 15 years ago. Although person-to-person communication may have taken an nosedive.
If we were making a list of changes in our lifetime, what is running through your mind? Let’s see how this looks alongside a New Year. How long does it take you to write the new year correctly (every time) in your checkbook? How long is it proper to say “Happy New Year”?
I asked a few people what they think. The consensus is “as long as you want it to be new.” I will answer my own question for me. I consider it “new” until Jan. 30. That doesn’t even take me to the end of the first month, but I consider the year as wearing into adolescence on Jan. 31. It is mature in the summer, and old in the fall.
You may think of it differently. But if the year is no longer new by the end of January, for instance, what are we wishing people when we say, “Happy New Year?” Happiness for the month of January? I am sure you are not pressed with the problem of solving this dilemma. Or do I have you stressed about it? I doubt it.
We are probably all glad to say goodbye to 2020. But I’m in a tizzy, because 2020 doesn’t seem old to me. It just barely got started when I found it was nearly over. I am so overwhelmed that I don’t know if I’ll function well with this problem hanging over my head.
Here’s another problem of the same value. On Facebook I see “Happy Weekend” by Wednesday. If the Weekend starts on Friday afternoon and continues to Monday morning, that gives us only one weekday, which would be Tuesday. I personally like Tuesdays. For many years, Tuesdays and Thursdays were my childcare days for grandsons, and then great grandchildren. With those kids, every day was new.
OK, let’s get really serious and write what I believe is vitally important. This is the “New Birth.” The Bible calls it being born again, being saved from sin, or coming to Christ by faith. The Bible also talks of a New Heaven and a New Earth. I know that Heaven will never get old. No stress, no pressure.
When I became a new believer in Christ, I was shown II Corinthians 5:17. “Therefore if any one be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are new.” I am reporting with extreme joy that the newness of life by knowing Jesus Christ has never become old. It is new every morning. This I can understand, because I experience it. How about you? Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.