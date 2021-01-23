Personal experience might convince me Murphy’s Law is based on fact. But I must start out by saying that nothing happens that is not in the permissive will of God. Sometimes I learn lessons by unusual happenings and there is usually some irony in events. I hope these examples will make you smile. Maybe you can relate.
Some days it seems nothing goes right. I am on the wrong road, I’m late, I don’t have the things I need when I get there, and then find out I was supposed to sing and not be the speaker.
Another time I got to the church late and was supposed to sing a solo part in the choir. I made a back entrance to the choir loft in my street clothes, to find the choir was wearing robes.
Once I showed up to sing in a group to “back up” a contemporary Christian artist and no one told me they decided the women would all wear dresses. No, I wasn’t. I drove quickly to Walmart, bought a dress, and got back to the Bucknell Weis Center to find they decided to wear robes.
This is something that I still have nightmares about. I overslept, arrived into the classroom just as the children were entering. The principal stopped by bright and early for an observation.
Speaking of teaching: I left home without my hearing aids again, and couldn’t hear what the children were saying. When Paul brought my hearing aids, the secretary called into the classroom intercom that my hearing aids have arrived.
My ride was waiting in the driveway. In the dark, I scurried around for my purse, coat and satchel. Then I ran through the last room toward the door and the dog was spread out on the floor. Immediately I was too.
Do you ever look for something all day long? Do you look at the same places over and over? Do you forget something every time you go on vacation?
Did you ever get the wrong train while traveling alone in a country where you couldn’t speak the language? What’s worse, when a conductor shows a book with signs that indicate you’re on the wrong train, and then asks for additional money. Being the end of this trip, I had very little local money… barely enough to pay the fare to get back to catch the right train to the airport.
Traveling alone, I had earlier been on a bus trip in southern Germany. Stopping in Munich wearing shorts and a tank top, the weather became windy and cold. I had barely enough money to buy a shirt and a hat. The places and things I saw on that trip were amazing though.
Being alone in Baltimore on a six-lane highway going the wrong way, my car stopped. It was embarrassing as well as dangerous. I lifted the hood, in the middle of all this chaos, grabbed my little hammer and tapped the battery connectors, and turned around. Earlier on that trip I saw a man literally step in front of a moving bus. This was not exciting. It was horrible to see, and it ended badly for the man.
Have you been in a museum where you couldn’t speak the language, nor read the signs, and be escorted out about the time you realize by their hysteria you were “off limits”? Being adventurous can have its downside, but I have lots of fun memories. These examples happened over a period of years.
Even though I can identify with the term “Murphy’s Law,” (everything that can go wrong will) I can’t let this rule my life. My take on this is: “People who make no mistakes make no progress.” That doesn’t mean I use a blank slate to do things regardless of the consequences. That would be against my view of continually trying for “excellence” and for pleasing God to the best of my ability.
I do enjoy the comedy of Murphy’s Law, but I am no pessimist. I don’t take it seriously. But I do believe in adversity. According to the Bible, Satan is our adversary. Even this isn’t personal, except that I align myself with Satan’s sworn enemy. He is at war with my Savior, Jesus Christ. The Bible says Jesus always wins.
I trust Jesus with my present and my future. I am his and he is mine, my future is secure. That doesn’t mean everything will always go well, but it does mean I don’t have to fight problems or battles alone.
I try not to be careless and frivolous about my actions. I expect to grow and learn all the days of my life. How about you?
