Ministry: 1. The work or vocation of a minister of religion. 2. In Christianity, ministry is an activity carried out by Christians to express or spread their faith, (the Great Commission, Matthew 28:16-20). Some ministries are identified formally as such, and some are not. Some ministry is directed towards members of the church, and some towards non-members.
Missionaries “minister” to others around the world.
With that introduction, let’s proceed. Ministry is not relegated to only pastors or missionaries. They help teach and prepare us to be ministers in the world. We can be ministers within our own churches as volunteers. We can be ministers in our communities, our families, our workplace and even on vacation.
I once heard a preacher say we should take a vacation from God once in a while. My jaw dropped. Paul and I discussed it afterward. We couldn’t believe what we just heard. His gist was that when we go on vacation, for instance, at the beach; we don’t need to talk to others about God and we don’t need to have prayer at our meals. We can just “chill” without expectations for ourselves in the realm of “religion.”
During his sermon, I kept thinking he would eventually say he was kidding, and would redeem his comments or try to apply them to Biblical principles.
It didn’t happen, he was serious. We were not in our own church. That would have been worse for us. But it was disheartening to hear a person of authority tell his congregation (and visitors) a false doctrine.
There wasn’t a bit of scriptural truth given. The Bible says we are to always serve God in our hearts and in our actions. Deuteronomy 10:12: “The Lord your God asks of you to fear the Lord your God, to walk in all his ways to love him, to serve him with all your heart and with all your soul.”
It doesn’t mean, “once in a while,” or “whenever you feel like it,” but all the time, in every situation. It also does not mean that believers in Christ are perfect. Only Jesus was perfect, but we have help from God to serve him, and forgiveness when we fail. It also does not mean we can choose when we will serve him. We represent him wherever we go.
In the New Testament we have II Timothy 2:22: “Flee the evil desires of youth, and pursue righteousness, faith, love and peace, along with those who call on the Lord out of a pure heart.” Those with pure hearts are not sinless saints; they are not holier-than-thous who have never done anything wrong. They are not the kind of people who look down their noses at everyone else who gets into trouble.
No, the word “pure” would be better translated “cleansed,” past tense – those with a cleansed heart, those who have already known what it is to be where you might be. They do not put you down; they encourage you. They say, “I know how you feel. I’ve been there too, but God forgave me. I know what it means to lay hold of his great, forgiving love.”
Another necessity for being used of God is that you keep company in social situations with those who are aiming in the same direction. That isn’t always possible in the work place. But you are not off the hook there, you are still representing Christ whether you are trying to or not.
It is very important to find and attend a church where the truth is preached and you can have fellowship with others who believe as you do. This could be a separate topic, buy worth mentioning in this writing because it has an effect on our ministry.
I love serving the Lord where I am. I don’t see myself as affecting the world, but individuals combine to affect the whole world. I like to say, “It is what I do in my little corner of the world.”
If you believe God wants you to share the good news of Jesus Christ in a more formal setting, there are likely areas in your church where your God-given talent can be used for his honor. There are local organizations that draw you to their ministry. If you become involved in an organization, be sure you ask to read their “Statement of Faith.” Check to make sure their goals are consistent with the teachings of the Holy Bible.
For many years, I had been involved with our local Child Evangelism Fellowship organization. They are asking for people interested in being on the board to contact them. They also have local ministries in which you could be involved. Local Christian radio stations generally would welcome volunteers too. Look around, ask God where he would have you minister and do it to honor Christ. There is “Ministry for All.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.