“Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 18:3)
How can we become like children when we are no longer young? On the National Public Radio program “On Being,” which usually explores religious ideas, the Christian interviewed said that we are always capable of being like children when we are open minded like children. Animals are controlled largely by instinct. But humans can learn and change if they remain open minded.
Unfortunately, humans can also be close minded. Then they do not learn and change like children, as children grow. In a recent column I wrote about changes I have gone through as I grew in my understanding of how loving God is. I became a reborn Christian in college after reading a letter by Martin Luther. But that was only the beginning of my learning and growing in understanding God and his love. Martin Luther had given me confidence concerning my salvation by saying that I would be saved by faith in Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior by the grace of God, as his free gift. But what if my faith faltered or failed?
Then I studied John Calvin. And I accepted his concept of Predestination when I read that it gave him assurance of his salvation, because he felt certain that if his salvation depended on him in any way, he was sure to mess up and lose it. So he found certainty concerning his salvation, because it depended completely on God, not him. He probably based his belief on Romans 8:28-29 where Paul writes, “We know that in everything God works for good with those who love him, who are called according to his purpose. For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son, in order that he might be the first-born among many brethren.” But this caused another uncertainty. Who are the ones God predestined by God? Is it those who love God? But loving God is a work. If I do not love God, do I lose my salvation? That troubled Martin Luther before his rebirth experience. How could you love a God who might send you to Hell forever?
Paul gives me the ultimate assurance in Romans 8:38-39, “For I am sure that neither life nor death, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
But what about the salvation of others, even if I am saved? I have finally come to believe that God will save everyone, as Paul says in Romans 11:32, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” But until we are open minded enough to believe God will save everyone, we will not enter the kingdom of heaven in this life, since the kingdom of heaven is about God saving everyone, because God loves everyone. And he will eventually educate everyone, even if it is not until their next life, until they grow to love everyone just as God does in his heavenly kingdom.
